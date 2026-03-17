The Galaxy A57 could grab this (literally) cool feature from the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A57 could pack a much larger vapor chamber than the A55 or A56, a new leak says.

It might also get thinner and lighter at 6.9mm and 179g, undercutting the Galaxy A56.

New colors could include Awesome Gray, Icyblue, Lilac, and Navy, while the A37 is tipped to arrive in Charcoal, Lavender, Green, White.

Samsung is preparing to update its mid-range phone lineup, and this year’s changes appear to go beyond a new look. Recent leaks suggest the Galaxy A57 will bring interesting upgrades inside and a much slimmer design.

The biggest change isn’t something you’ll see on a spec sheet at the mall, but you’ll definitely feel it during a Genshin Impact marathon. A leaked image shared by @Alfaturk16 on X shows the Galaxy A57 sporting a significantly larger vapor chamber than both the Galaxy A55 and last year’s A56.

If you’re not familiar, the vapor chamber acts like the phone’s radiator. By making it bigger, Samsung is addressing the main issue for mid-range chips: overheating.

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While the phone’s cooling system is apparently getting bigger, its outside might be getting slimmer. According to a separate X post by the same leaker, the A57 is just 6.9mm thick and weighs only 179g. That’s thinner and lighter than the Galaxy A56 (7.4mm, 198g) or the Google Pixel 10a.

On the software side, these phones are expected to launch with One UI 8.5 (Android 16). The main highlights are the addition of Perplexity AI, an improved Bixby, and the Now Brief feature.

In terms of design, the Galaxy A57 could keep a flat frame, flat back, and vertically stacked triple cameras, according to renders from Android Headlines. The phone also features Samsung’s Key Island button layout, which raises the power and volume buttons for easier use.

The new color options are worth noting as well. The same renders suggest the Galaxy A57 will come in Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. Some regions might also get other shades like Charcoal.

Meanwhile, the cheaper Galaxy A37 could stick to its own palette (think Charcoal, Lavender, Green, and White), but visually, the two phones are nearly identical at a glance.

With retail-ready units already appearing on the web, an official global launch is likely just days away.

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