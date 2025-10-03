One of the best cheap Galaxy phones is now getting stable One UI 8 globally

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy A35 5G owners outside Korea are now getting stable One UI 8 on their phones.

This comes a few days after the Korean Galaxy A35 5G received the update.

The update weighs 2.3GB and includes the September 2025 security patch, in addition to Android 16.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G was one of the best cheap Android phones of 2024, and colleague Ryan Haines even called it Samsung’s best budget phone of the year. There’s good news if you’ve got this model, as global variants are now receiving the stable One UI 8 update.

Numerous Galaxy A35 5G owners around the world have reported the availability of the stable One UI 8 update on their phones. This comes a few days after the Korean version first received this update.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to online reports, people in the likes of France, Iran, Kenya, Russia, South Africa, and Syria are all receiving the update. This suggests that the update is generally available across EMEA regions and several other markets.

One UI 8 is a hefty update at 2.3GB, and it brings some Samsung-specific tweaks in addition to Android 16. The new update also delivers the September 2025 security patch.

This isn’t the only older Galaxy phone to receive stable One UI 8 in recent days. Samsung has also rolled out the update to the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z5 foldables, and the Galaxy Z6 devices.

Follow