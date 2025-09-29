Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are next up for the stable One UI 8 rollout

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out One UI 8 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

The stable version is arriving in South Korea first, with other countries to follow.

The update is also starting to land for the Galaxy A55 5G.

It looks like Samsung is picking up the pace with the rollout of stable One UI 8. Earlier today, the company began releasing the Android 16 skin for the Galaxy S23 series. Now, owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy A55 5G are starting to see the update as well.

As expected, the rollout of One UI 8 for these devices is starting in the brand’s home country, South Korea. At the moment, the update is live for those who participated in the beta program. For Samsung’s foldables, the software comes with firmware version F946NKSU5FYI8 and weighs 423.12MB (via Samsung’s community forum). Meanwhile, the A55 5G update is 1,903.88MB and comes with firmware version A556SKSU6CYI6 (via Samsung’s community forum).

Although the release is starting in South Korea, it won’t be long before the rollout hits other countries, including the US. After these rollouts start, Samsung tends to expand the release to other markets within a week or so. Considering this, stay on the lookout because One UI 8 could arrive on your device soon.

