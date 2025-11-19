Samsung model numbers reveal plans for 2026 Galaxy smartphone lineup

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung software has revealed a list of model numbers for 2026 flagships.

The list reveals three S26-series devices, but does not clear up the Edge/Plus question.

We also see three new foldables, including what appears to be the Z Flip 8 FE.

Are there any big secrets left in smartphones anymore? Sure, lots of companies go through the routine of refreshing the same series of models, year after year, but even when someone decides to mix things up — like Samsung did with the S25 Edge this year (and like it’s about to do with again the TriFold) — we often hear about these phones months and months before they ever go official. Still, we love chasing down all the details on that hardware we can, and today we’re sharing some new insight into Samsung’s 2026 plans.

Samsung likes to get its software ready well in advance of new devices launching, and just about this time last year we were able to extract a big list of model numbers for 2025 Samsung Galaxy launches. This year the manufacturer is back to its old tricks, and we just spotted a new list of devices that appears to reflect Samsung’s 2026 plans.

For starters, here’s the list outlining Samsung’s 2025 flagship lineup: 25 (B7Q7): SM-S931, SM-S936, SM-S937, SM-S938, SM-F761, SM-F766, SM-F966, SM-F968 And in case you don’t possess an encyclopedic knowledge of Samsung Galaxy model names, those line up with the following phones:

SM-S931 — S25

SM-S936 — S25 Plus

SM-S937 — S25 Edge

SM-S938 — S25 Ultra SM-F761 — Z Flip 7 FE

SM-F766 — Z Flip 7

SM-F966 — Z Fold 7

SM-F968 — TriFold

We still don’t have the Galaxy TriFold just yet, but with the latest rumors pointing to an early December launch, it makes sense that we’re seeing the phone still included in that 2025 grouping. That’s almost certain to be Samsung’s last major launch of the year, bringing us up to the new 2026 list we just uncovered: 26 (B8Q8): SM-S942, SM-S947, SM-S948, SM-F971, SM-F776, SM-F976 While this resource doesn’t include device names alongside those model numbers, we’ve already seen those S26 numbers before. Here’s how the whole group should break down:

SM-S942 — S26 Pro

SM-S947 — S26 Edge or Plus

SM-S948 — S26 Ultra SM-F971 — Z Flip 8 FE

SM-F776 — Z Flip 8

SM-F976 — Z Fold 8

Now, there are a couple elements worth paying special attention to there. With the S947 we’re still dealing with that lingering S26 Edge/Plus uncertainty, and right now only Samsung knows what it’s planning to do there.

The other concerns the Z Flip 8 FE and its model number’s big jump forward since the Flip 7 FE. While Samsung’s other foldables are bumping that number by 10, the FE adds 210 — your guess as to why is as good as ours.

Keep in mind: Just because this is the extent of the list as we have it now does not necessarily mean that it’s exhaustive. Certainly, when we checked out Samsung’s 2025 list in late 2024, it was missing some key entries — we were still on the lookout at the time for the phone we knew as the S25 Slim, as well as that Flip 7 FE. And right now, there’s similarly nothing stopping Samsung from adding more entries as we get into 2026. For the moment, anyway, this is what we’ve got to expect.

