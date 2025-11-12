Samsung's trifold could launch in less than a month with a surprisingly decent battery

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming “tri-fold” foldable could have a 5,600mAh battery and a 6.5-inch cover screen, according to a Korean outlet.

The phone is apparently scheduled to launch on December 5, with sales kicking off immediately.

You might have a tough time buying the phone due to its limited production run and Asia-only release.

Samsung is expected to launch a so-called “TriFold” foldable phone before the end of the year, and the company has already shown off the phone’s design. Now, a new report has revealed a few more notable details.

The Chosun Daily reports that the Galaxy Z TriFold will have a 5,600mAh battery. That would put it on par with HUAWEI’s existing “tri-fold” foldables, while also being larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In saying so, this would be smaller than foldables like the HONOR Magic V5 (5,820mAh) and vivo X Fold 5 (6,000mAh). Nevertheless, previous leaks pointed to a smaller capacity than the Mate XT’s battery, so we’re glad to see Samsung apparently achieving parity with the first tri-fold on the market.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone is also said to have a 6.5-inch cover screen, while the outlet corroborates previous reports of a 10-inch folding display. This should give you noticeably more screen real estate than conventional book-style foldables.

The Chosun Daily adds that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be launched on December 5, with sales beginning immediately. You might struggle to get your hands on the device, though, as it’s believed the phone will be limited to 30,000 units at most. Furthermore, the device is expected to only be available in a few Asian markets at an apparent price of ~$3,000.

Previously leaked specs also point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. In other words, it could share some DNA with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Follow