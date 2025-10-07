Galaxy S26 Plus or S26 Edge? Survey reveals what you really want.

Samsung was initially tipped to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Galaxy S26 Edge, but a recent report suggests that we could see both models . It’s believed that Samsung could therefore offer four Galaxy S26 series phones early next year.

This got us wondering which model you prefer, if you had to choose. Are you looking forward to the S26 Plus or would you rather choose the S26 Edge? We posed this question on several platforms, and here’s what you told us.

We posted this question on our website , Twitter page , and YouTube account . And it turns out respondents on all three platforms prefer the Galaxy S26 Plus over the S26 Edge.

The strongest proponents of the Galaxy S26 Plus were our website readers, as almost 80% of polled readers said they would rather see the Plus variant. This was followed by our YouTube poll, as 68% voted for the Plus. Finally, 65.6% of Twitter respondents said they preferred to see the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

Twitter user @andyswaskito1 mentioned battery life as a key reason to choose the Plus over the Edge:

We don’t need a thin phone, but we need a phone with a big battery.

Meanwhile, fellow user @Azulizo said they were a die-hard fan of the Plus phones in the first place:

I only use the Plus models. If there is no Plus model i’ll switch to Google or Apple

I totally understand the battery life argument, as the S25 Edge (3,900mAh) has a significantly smaller battery than the S25 Plus (4,900mAh). This also has ramifications for long-term usage, as your effective battery capacity will only decrease as the years go by.