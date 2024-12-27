One UI 7 beta reveals part of Samsung's 2025 foldable lineup

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 beta leaks model numbers for some of Samsung’s 2025 foldables.

We’ve spotted model numbers SM-F751, SM-F966, and SM-F968, which are presumed to belong to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Fold SE 2.

Curiously, we could not locate model numbers for the rumored Flip FE and S25 Slim.

Samsung has pioneered the foldable smartphone space, even if one can’t necessarily consider its current generation flagships as competitive as the other options available in the market. Nonetheless, the company enjoys good success in the Fold and Flip lineups, and it’s practically a given that it will keep making more foldables. We’ve now spotted our first confirmation of that intention, as we’ve located model numbers of some of Samsung’s 2025 flagships.

Within the latest One UI 7 beta, we’ve spotted a list of Samsung flagships that the company has launched in the past few years: 23 (B5Q5): SM-S911, SM-S916, SM-S918, SM-F731, SM-F946

24 (B6Q6): SM-S921, SM-S926, SM-S928, SM-F741, SM-F956, SM-F958

25 (B7Q7): SM-S931, SM-S936, SM-S938, SM-F751, SM-F966, SM-F968 The first three entries in each row represent the S-series flagships. After that, we have Flip and Fold for the year, followed by the Special Edition foldable.

While we already know Samsung’s 2023 and 2024 flagships, the 2025 flagships hold some surprises. For one, this list from within One UI 7 beta serves as a confirmation for the model numbers. We thus expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to come with the SM-F751 model number and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with the SM-F966 model number, increasing the model number by 10 from the previous year, as is tradition with Samsung.

Further, this list also indicates that Samsung is working on a successor (SM-F968) to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SM-F958). Unfortunately, the list does not contain the retail names of the products, so we don’t know what this higher variant will be called in its second generation. If we are allowed to guess, it could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition 2, though we wouldn’t put it past Samsung to rethink its naming scheme if the device launches globally.

Curiously, two model numbers are missing from this list: SM-S937, aka the Galaxy S25 Slim, and a model number for the Galaxy Z Flip FE. We are unable to explain why these two devices are missing, even though leaks suggest both will launch this year.

The presence of these model numbers is a good assurance that Samsung will continue launching new foldables in 2025, though we don’t expect them to land before almost half the year has passed. Hopefully, Samsung will upgrade enough specifications and features to make its foldables competitive.

