Galaxy Unpacked is just days away, but this latest massive leak won't wait

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s latest foldables are set to debut next Wednesday at Galaxy Unpacked.

Ahead of that date getting here, Evan Blass has leaked a gallery of official-looking Samsung imagery.

While there’s not much to reveal at this point, the pictures offer an early look at the features Samsung’s highlighting.

To say that the cat’s out of the bag when it comes to this summer’s Samsung foldable launches might be a bit of an understatement. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 have been the subject of so many early leaks at this point, that it practically feels like they’re already here. As Samsung starts dropping some official teasers of its own in the leadup to next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event, we are checking out the latest image dump to detail exactly what Samsung’s cooking up for these models.

This time, the pics arrive courtesy of renowned leaker Evan Blass, and they sure all look like official Samsung marketing materials.

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Easily the star of this year’s event, Samsung’s new shape for its foldable lineup already has plenty of fans excited — and now we’re getting an even better look at what it should offer.

Most of this just consists lifestyle shots, previewing how our favorite apps are going to take advantage of the phone’s interesting screen geometry. We do get a small tech preview, with the already confirmed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 popping back up.

Evan Blass / Samsung

Finally, we’re wrapping up this latest set of Fold 8 imagery with a breakdown of the foldable’s camera hardware. Compared to the Ultra, Samsung makes some compromises — and we’ll definitely be looking forward to putting the hardware through its paces to find out just how much that matters.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Next up, we’ve got a gallery showing off the Z Fold 8 Ultra. Compared to the wider Fold 8, Samsung tells us to expect ever-so-slightly longer battery life, with 5,000mAh powering up to 27 hours of video playback. And that camera sounds ready to take advantage of your ridiculously high-res TV with support for 8K filming at 30fps .

Evan Blass / Google

Samsung really seems enamored with showing off how you can go split-screen with your calendar on its foldables.

Once again, the most technical insight we get from these images concerns camera hardware — with the bonus of a nice profile shot showing off just how thin the Fold 8 Ultra looks when closed (and how much thinner it would be without the cameras). We’re looking at a triple-sensor main array, including a 3x optical zoom 10MP option.

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Evan Blass / Samsung

Of all the three new foldables on the way, this leak arguably shows off the modest Flip 8 in the most detail.

Evan Blass / Samsung

“Ironic” isn’t the right word, but it’s definitely a little frustrating, especially considering the rather conservative hardware changes we’re expecting relative to last year’s model.

As if to make our case: That 4,300mAh battery is the same capacity we had last year.

Evan Blass / Samsung

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Despite our complaints, this is still some nicely refined hardware design — and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the latest tricks Samsung’s cooked up for the phone’s cover screen.

Rounding things out, Blass brings us another look at that (very familiar by now) camera hardware.

Samsung

If you feel like you’re drowning by this point in all things Samsung foldables, we don’t blame you — not only has this been a leak-heavy season, but as you can clearly see, there’s no sign of that pace slowing down, even with launch day now almost upon us.

That means we still might have some great finds to share in the days leading up to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for next Wednesday. Keep checking in with Android Authority to stay up to date with all those new details, and be sure to come back for our first-hand coverage of Samsung’s launch on July 22.

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