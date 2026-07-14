Samsung’s entire Galaxy Unpacked lineup just leaked

TL;DR A new leak has shared what appears to be official press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

These renders showcase Samsung’s foldables and smartwatches from every angle.

The renders also reveal the online-exclusive colors for the Fold 8 (Pistachio) and Flip 8 (Mint).

The second Galaxy Unpacked of the year is nearly here. Samsung normally uses its summer showcase to debut its latest foldables, so we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. As leaks have suggested, we should also be introduced to the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Stealing some of Samsung’s thunder prior to the event, a leak has now provided official-looking renders of all of these devices.

Android Headlines has shared what appear to be official press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Flip 8, and Samsung’s latest smartwatches. In the images below, we get group shots of the entire family. One is a side-by-side comparison between the Fold 8 Ultra and Fold 8, showing how the two stack up to each other. The next shows off the Folds, along with the Flip 8. And the last group image gives us a look at the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 with the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra.

For a while now, Samsung has been offering a colorway that’s exclusive to its online store. In earlier leaks, we only saw the Cream, Graphite, and Lavender options that will be available everywhere the next-generation foldables are sold. However, this leak finally gives us a peek at the online exclusive colors. For the Fold 8, the online exclusive color will reportedly be called Pistachio.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will also get its own online exclusive color. This exclusive color is reportedly called Mint, which appears to be a light green shade.

Last but not least, the leak provides a close-up of Samsung’s next smartwatches. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these devices, but it’s always nice to get another look. When they launch, there will be a plethora of band colors and styles to choose from, which have, of course, already leaked as well.

The next Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for July 22 and will be streamed online. The event will be held in London at 9:00 AM Eastern Time, in case you’re interested in checking out the launch.

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