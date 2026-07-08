Samsung just confirmed Galaxy Z Fold 8 chip, and there's good news

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed on Weibo that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

This also comes weeks after we discovered that the US model could get Snapdragon power.

Samsung will launch the wide foldable on July 22, alongside the Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8.

Samsung just confirmed that it will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. The company is expected to launch a trio of new foldable phones on the day, and it’s just revealed a key feature for at least one device.

Samsung confirmed in a Weibo post that a “brand-new form factor” will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to adopt a new form factor for Galaxy foldables. If that’s not enough, Samsung also posted a video on Weibo and Instagram which strongly hints at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (or Wide Fold) getting Snapdragon power.

In other words, the Z Fold 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip in China. This wouldn’t be the first time we heard about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 getting Snapdragon power in one market, either. We recently sifted through the Z Fold 8’s FCC documents and also found evidence of a Snapdragon chip.

So it certainly sounds like the US and Chinese models will get Qualcomm silicon at the very least. But we can’t rule out the possibility that other regions will get variants with Exynos power.

Other leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs include a 4,800mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and two 50MP rear cameras (main and ultrawide). However, the main selling point is the folding screen’s wide aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is expected to enable more pleasant video playback than the Z Fold 7’s square-like display.

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