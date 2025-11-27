Apple’s first foldable iPhone could outprice every Android rival by a mile

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to launch around $2,399, much higher than currently competing Android foldables.

The primary driver for the high cost is said to be the complex hinge system.

Apple’s hinge material is reportedly 2.5 times stronger and harder than titanium.

Apple hasn’t even shown the world its first foldable iPhone yet, but the upcoming device is shaping up to be a financial gut punch. A new report suggests a starting price of $2,399, up from the previously rumored $2,300 price tag. Either way, this figure instantly places the iPhone Fold above every mainstream foldable on the market, including the Galaxy Z Fold line.

According to a forecast from Taiwanese investment company Fubon, Apple’s bill of materials for a foldable is becoming increasingly expensive (via Investing.com). Foldable hardware requires ultra-thin glass and specially laminated layers. Most importantly, it needs a hinge system that doesn’t fall apart after a year of opening and closing.

The hinge seems to be the main reason for the high cost. Apple is reportedly working on an “amorphous alloy (metallic glass)” that resists bending, dents, and damage. This material is said to be 2.5 times stronger and harder than titanium. The phone should also have a display that hides creases better.

Pair that with rising component and material costs globally, and it’s no surprise the price is high. In comparison, the priciest variant of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $2,420. Fubon’s forecast suggests that Apple is positioning the foldable iPhone as an ultra-premium model — the kind of device meant to showcase what Apple can do rather than chase mass-market numbers on day one.

All signs point to a launch window sometime in 2026. That gives Apple time to refine the hardware and hopefully reduce material costs. However, nothing indicates a major price cut at launch.

If the $2,399 price is accurate, Apple’s first foldable will set a new price ceiling for this form factor. Whether consumers follow Apple up that ladder depends entirely on whether the hinge, the durability, and the overall execution truly earn that premium. And if the price sticks, this will be Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet, and the company seems fine with that.

