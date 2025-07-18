The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could finally get rid of one of the worst things about foldables

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 will apparently use the same “laser-drilled display metal plates” as the foldable iPhone.

These parts reportedly enable a crease-free screen on Apple’s device, suggesting the Z Fold 8 won’t have a display crease, either.

This would be a major step forward for the industry, as all foldable phones to date have a crease.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has a dramatically thinner and lighter form factor than previous models. However, I only needed to unfold the device to notice the ever-present display crease. It looks like there’s good news if you want a crease-free screen, though.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted (spotted via MacRumors) that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will use “laser-drilled display metal plates to compete with the foldable iPhone.” Kuo adds that Apple’s foldable uses these same parts to enable a crease-free design.

In other words, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could also gain a crease-free folding screen. If confirmed, this would finally remedy an issue that has persisted since the first Galaxy Fold back in 2019. Subsequent foldable phone releases have delivered much smaller display gutters, but no manufacturer has managed to eliminate them altogether.

It’s also unclear whether the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will use these same parts and could, therefore, also gain a crease-free display. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see the technology coming together to eliminate one of the more annoying things about foldable phones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.