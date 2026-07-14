Samsung shares the secret behind its next-gen creaseless foldable displays

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s about to launch a trio of new foldable phones, including the Fold 8 and Flip 8.

Rumors have already suggested these devices could feature virtually creaseless display panels.

Samsung now details how it plans to achieve this with its new Flex Titanium tech.

Samsung’s new foldables are on their way. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Z Flip 8 have already leaked six ways from Sunday, and in just a little over a week, we’ll finally see all three go official at July 22’s Unpacked event. Ahead of that formal debut, we’re still very interested in learning more about exactly what makes this next generation of foldables special, and tonight Samsung is shining the spotlight on its latest advancement: Flex Titanium.

Building a good foldable phone means solving all sorts of tricky engineering problems, from keeping thickness down to finding room for batteries, but top on that list has got to be nailing the look and feel of the foldable display panel itself. One of the biggest challenges there has been minimizing the impact of any kind of crease in the middle, and delivering an expansive screen that still rivals non-foldables for quality. We already heard rumors that Samsung had cooked up a clever “creaseless” solution for the Fold 8 and the rest of this year’s lineup, and now the company’s explaining just how it’s doing that.

Flex Titanium is Samsung’s branding for an innovative approach to its foldable design that relies on two key components: a flexible, super-thin titanium-alloy foil that’s integrated into the display itself, right below the OLED panel, and a titanium plate underneath for flexible, yet robust support.

The alloy film is designed to be a much stiffer alternative to something like a polymer, letting Samsung add stability to the display without increasing thickness — this film is only one-third the diameter of a human hair.

That’s then supported by the titanium plate, and by covering it with micro-patterned holes where it folds, Samsung says it’s been able to let it stay flexible while still tightly bonding to the display above. That secure connection is intended to help with long-term durability, and all without interfering with the ability to easily fold and unfold as needed.

According to Samsung, this all makes for a no-compromise solution that achieves design, quality, and endurance goals, all at once. Even though the company acknowledges that titanium can be a challenging material to work with, Samsung sounds very pleased with this ultimate solution it’s managed to cook up, and is excited about showing it off with next week’s phones.

We don’t know about you, but we’re pretty excited, too! Keep checking in with Android Authority across the next week for all the rest of the last-minute Fold, Flip, and Fold Ultra news and rumors to arrive, as well as hands-on coverage from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event itself.

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