Samsung's next foldable display trick could make creases much less noticeable

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Display is reportedly developing CTG, a new ultra-thin glass design for foldables.

The technology makes the folding area thinner while keeping the rest of the glass stronger.

CTG could arrive as early as the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series if development stays on track.

Samsung’s latest foldables are off to a flying start. After the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 set new pre-order records, it appears Samsung is already laying the groundwork for what comes next. Samsung Display is reportedly developing a new glass technology that could make one of foldables’ biggest compromises far less noticeable.

According to ZDNet, Samsung Display is developing what it calls CTG (Center Etched Thin Glass), a next-generation version of the ultra-thin glass used in today’s foldable OLED panels. Industry sources cited by the publication claim the technology could be ready for commercial devices as early as next year, although it’s still under development and no adoption has been confirmed.

The idea is surprisingly straightforward. Instead of making the entire sheet of ultra-thin glass the same thickness, CTG reportedly thins only the section that bends every time the phone is folded. The rest of the glass stays thicker, helping the display remain rigid and durable when the device is open.

Richard Priday / Android Authority

That may sound like a small change, but it could have a meaningful impact. One of the biggest reasons foldable phones develop visible creases over time is because the center of the display repeatedly absorbs the highest amount of stress. A thinner center section should bend more naturally, potentially reducing that stress and slowing the formation of permanent creases. It could also give Samsung more room to build thinner and lighter foldables without sacrificing durability.

Samsung Display is still working through several manufacturing hurdles, including making sure users can’t see or feel where the glass changes thickness. The company is also reportedly developing special filler materials that would keep the display looking and feeling like one continuous sheet of glass despite the etched center.

Competition in the foldable market is heating up, with Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone expected to arrive soon and reportedly pursuing its own display innovations to minimize creasing. If Samsung wants to maintain its lead in foldables, improving one of the category’s most persistent weak points feels like the next logical step.

Whether CTG ultimately debuts in some Galaxy Z Fold 9 models remains to be seen. But if these reports prove accurate, Samsung may be moving beyond simply refining hinges and instead rethinking the glass itself.

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