Samsung's new foldables just broke a record that's stood since 2019

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z8 foldables have broken preorder records in Korea.

Roughly 1.44 million units were preordered in Samsung’s home market, beating the record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10 range.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 accounted for roughly 70% of all preorders.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 series last month, and they’ll be available for pre-order until August 7. Preorders in Korea close today, though, and it turns out that these foldables helped Samsung break a long-standing record in its home market.

Samsung announced (h/t: Yonhap News) that 1.44 million Galaxy Z8 foldables were preordered in Korea. This sales performance broke Samsung’s all-time domestic preorder record of 1.38 million units, set by 2019’s Galaxy Note 10 series.

By contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series and Z Fold 7 reached 1.04 million preorders in Korea, while the Galaxy S26 range reached 1.35 million units.

The most popular device might not be a surprise Otherwise, Samsung said that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 accounted for roughly 70% of all preorders this time. That’s not a surprise, as the wide foldable is a new form factor for the manufacturer. This form factor enables a compact design and a 4:3 folding screen, making it ideal for video playback.

Samsung added that Cream and Graphite were the most popular Fold 8 colors, while Graphite and Violet Shadow were most popular for Fold 8 Ultra buyers. Meanwhile, Pink and Cream were the most popular Flip 8 shades.

Either way, Samsung is still offering preorders outside Korea until August 7. Those who preorder one of the new foldables can get up to $1,200 in savings with an eligible trade-in or $200 credit without a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Most Pocketable Flip ever • Flagship processor • More Apps for Cover Screen MSRP: $1,199.99 Samsung's sleekest flip phone gets smarter The Galaxy Z Flip 8 refines Samsung's iconic flip phone with a thinner, lighter design, a larger 4,300mAh battery, and a smarter FlexWindow that supports more apps, and Gemini AI. It's also the most pocket-friendly way to experience Samsung's foldable vision. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Flagship hardware • Multitasking • Big battery • Thin design MSRP: $2,099.99 Samsung's ultimate foldable just got even better The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra refines Samsung's flagship foldable with a slimmer design, a larger 5,000mAh battery, faster 45W charging, Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras, and smarter AI features. If you want Samsung's most capable foldable yet, this is the one to buy. See price at Amazon

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