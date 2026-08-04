Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung's new foldables just broke a record that's stood since 2019
Aug 4, 2026 — 5:10 AM ET
- Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z8 foldables have broken preorder records in Korea.
- Roughly 1.44 million units were preordered in Samsung’s home market, beating the record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10 range.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 accounted for roughly 70% of all preorders.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 series last month, and they’ll be available for pre-order until August 7. Preorders in Korea close today, though, and it turns out that these foldables helped Samsung break a long-standing record in its home market.
Samsung announced (h/t: Yonhap News) that 1.44 million Galaxy Z8 foldables were preordered in Korea. This sales performance broke Samsung’s all-time domestic preorder record of 1.38 million units, set by 2019’s Galaxy Note 10 series.
By contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series and Z Fold 7 reached 1.04 million preorders in Korea, while the Galaxy S26 range reached 1.35 million units.
The most popular device might not be a surprise
Otherwise, Samsung said that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 accounted for roughly 70% of all preorders this time. That’s not a surprise, as the wide foldable is a new form factor for the manufacturer. This form factor enables a compact design and a 4:3 folding screen, making it ideal for video playback.
Samsung added that Cream and Graphite were the most popular Fold 8 colors, while Graphite and Violet Shadow were most popular for Fold 8 Ultra buyers. Meanwhile, Pink and Cream were the most popular Flip 8 shades.
Either way, Samsung is still offering preorders outside Korea until August 7. Those who preorder one of the new foldables can get up to $1,200 in savings with an eligible trade-in or $200 credit without a trade-in.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.