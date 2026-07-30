Here's how Samsung's 'creaseless' screens hold up after breaking them in for a week

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s new foldables are supposed to have some of the lineups most minimal creases ever.

After a week of usage, though, users are sharing photos that appear to show a crease becoming more visible.

While we can confirm seeing the same, this is largely a visual effect, and the crease still feels incredibly flat.

Samsung’s latest foldables, headlined by the extra-wide Galaxy Z Fold 8, are looking pretty hot right now. Beyond the slick new shape, fans have been impressed by the new “creaseless” display construction, made possible by Samsung’s Flex Titanium system. Recently, though, reports have started suggesting that the smooth, creaseless appearance won’t last, and that the phones eventually start looking and feeling like past generations.

Over on X, a user named nieantyfan shares images of what are reportedly two different Z Fold 8 handsets, one brand new, and one after a few days of use:

Is that evidence of a crease actually appearing over time, or just a matter of capturing the phone while light hits the screen slightly differently? Well, we happened to take some shots of our own Galaxy Z8 hardware, both fresh out of the box, and after a week of using the devices. And as it turns out: Yeah, the crease does seem to become more visible with use.

Here’s the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, new and one week later:

And the Galaxy Z Fold 8, new, and after a week of being folded and unfolded:

While this may be disheartening for shoppers who were hoping that Samsung had truly solved this problem once and for all, we really want to emphasize here: This isn’t nearly as bad as it looks.

We’re definitely noticing that it’s easier to catch a glimpse of the crease when you’re looking at it from just the right angle, but perhaps more importantly, the screens feel just as smooth after a week as they did on day one. And when the panel is active and illuminated, the impression you form of its crease is going to be dictated far more by the tactile experience than what these photos may suggest.

It’s easy for us to say “it’s not a big deal,” we know. And with foldables more than any other smartphone class, we understand that durability is a major factor in any purchasing decision. If you feel that you need to check out one of these new foldables in person before dropping a whole lot of money on one, that’s perfectly understandable — this is really tricky to appreciate over a screen. With retail sales opening on August 7, you should have that opportunity very soon.

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