No more leaks needed: Samsung finally reveals Unpacked date and how to watch

The event starts on July 10 at 9:00 AM ET.

The tech giant will be live-streaming the showcase in Paris, France.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event, where it could announce its next foldables, is just around the corner. While we knew that the showcase would happen in July, we had no official date to mark on our calendars. Rumors suggested the event would happen on July 10 and now Samsung has come forward to confirm the date and time.

Next month’s Unpacked event is scheduled to occur on July 10. The press conference will be held in Paris, France, and it will be live-streamed at 9:00 AM ET. You’ll be able to catch the stream on the Samsung Newsroom page, Samsung.com, and on YouTube.

Coincidently, Paris is also where the Olympics is being held this year. Rumors suggested that Samsung chose this date and location to capitalize on the marketing surrounding the games.

According to the tech giant, we will see the next generation of Galaxy AI. Leaks claim this will also be the event where the company launches the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

The company adds that starting today through July 10, anyone who reserves one of the new Galaxy devices on its website will be eligible for a $50 Samsung credit. They’ll also be able to save up to $1,500 when preordering a Galaxy device. Additionally, those who reserve are also eligible to be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000.

