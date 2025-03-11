Google's getting ready for a Galaxy S25 Edge promo (APK teardown)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing to support a free Gemini Advanced promo for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung’s existing S25 series has access to six months of Gemini Advanced.

What length of free access the S25 Edge might enjoy is not yet clear.

When you’re shopping for a new phone, how much attention do you pay to the freebies that come along with it? It’s easy to appreciate the value when we’re talking about physical items, like a deal that throws in a free fitness tracker, but what about when that freebie is a subscription to something like a streaming service, or a VPN, or — as is becoming increasingly the case — an AI plan? Phones like Google’s own Pixel 9 series dangle the lure of a free year of Gemini Advanced to tempt shoppers, and now we may have identified the next phone that could join that club.

Once again, we’re cracking open the Google app for Android, looking at the new 16.9.39.sa.arm64 beta release. You might remember from our coverage last month that this is where Google keeps a list of phones that can take advantage of free Gemini Advanced promos; at the time, Google was adding manufacturer Xiaomi to that list, telegraphing a future offer. There it joined entries for Motorola phones, the Pixel 9 series, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 family.

Well, apparently the existing S25 spot on that list isn’t all-encompassing, because we just spotted a new addition: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

That label is pretty unambiguous, but what this list doesn’t tell us is exactly what length of Gemini Advanced access might be offered to new S25 Edge owners. While Google’s own Pixel 9 phones get a full year, Samsung’s existing Galaxy S25 models only qualify for half that: six months. At least that’s better than what we’ve heard the Pixel 9a is due for.

The smart money is probably on another six-month offer, although a suspicious mind might wonder why, if that’s to be the case, the Edge wouldn’t use the existing S25 entry in this list. We may not get the full story until we’re a bit closer to the super-slim phone’s launch, when more details on retail promos start leaking.

That could be coming up on us fast, with sources pointing to a possible April launch ahead of a May release. If that’s indeed to be the case, it may not be long at all before the last details of the S25 Edge’s arrival start falling into place.

