Pixel 9a leak shows Google may be cutting back on freebies

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the perks that come with purchasing the Pixel 9a.

It’s reported that buyers will be offered similar benefits to the Pixel 9 Pro models including Fitbit Premium, YouTube Premium, and Google One.

However, it appears the free Gemini Advanced offer may have been dropped.

Leaks about the Pixel 9a have been coming in fast lately. Just last week, we learned that the smartphone could launch on March 19. We found out that same week that the price could start at $499. Now a new leak has emerged, detailing the special offers buyers could get for purchasing the Pixel 9a.

The folks over at Android Headlines may have revealed the freebies you can expect to get when you pick up Google’s next smartphone. According to the outlet, the offer is fairly similar to what we got with the Pixel 9 series. These benefits reportedly include Fitbit Premium for six months, YouTube Premium for three months, and 100GB of Google One for three months.

This offer does differ a bit from the offer for the Pixel 9 Pro models, however. Those who bought a Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL received a year of the Google One with AI Premium plan. This offer included 2TB of storage and access to Gemini Advanced. It appears this offer has been dropped from the Pixel 9a’s list of freebies.

Thanks to all of the recent leaks, we have a fairly complete picture of what to expect from the Pixel 9a, such as its 6.28-inch display, Tensor G4 processor, and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It’s also said that the handset will be available in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris.

