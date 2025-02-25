Which Android brand is next in line with a free Gemini Advanced subscription? (APK teardown)

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Advanced subscription costs $20 per month and unlocks some of the AI assistant’s most powerful features.

Google and Samsung flagship phones already offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions for a limited time.

It looks like an upcoming Xiaomi phone could also include a free Gemini Advanced subscription.

Google has been steadily expanding the reach of its Gemini AI assistant, but some of Gemini’s more advanced features still sit behind a paywall, requiring a Gemini Advanced subscription that costs $20 per month. To entice users, Google has been bundling limited-time free subscriptions with select flagship smartphones. The Pixel 9 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series both come with six to twelve months of free Gemini Advanced subscription bundled in. Now, it looks like another brand could be joining the list.

While tinkering with version 16.7.21.sa.arm64 of the Google app on Android, we came across code strings referencing Xiaomi alongside existing mentions of Samsung and Pixel devices in the context of Gemini Advanced offers. Although the specific Xiaomi device isn’t mentioned, the timing strongly suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which is set to be unveiled at a launch event on March 2, could be the one to receive the bundled subscription.

What remains unclear is the duration of the free Gemini Advanced offer for Xiaomi devices. However, if past trends are any indication, a six-month subscription seems like a plausible guess. That would amount to $120 in savings, or potentially $240 if the bundle extends to a full year.

Google’s strategy of bundling Gemini Advanced with flagship phones makes sense. With the company phasing out Google Assistant in favor of Gemini, it’s clear that Google wants more users to experience its AI assistant at full power. By offering a free trial, the company may hope that users get accustomed to Gemini Advanced and eventually choose to subscribe once the free period ends.

On the flip side, premium phone buyers also benefit from this deal. Getting access to a $20/month service without extra cost adds more value to their flagship purchase. If Xiaomi is indeed joining this program, it could make its upcoming flagship an even more compelling choice for buyers.

With Xiaomi’s March 2 event right around the corner, it shouldn’t be long before we get official confirmation on whether the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will indeed come with a free Gemini Advanced subscription and, if so, for how long.

