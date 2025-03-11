Galaxy S25 Edge's leaked prices will make you question if the thinness is worth it

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Edge pricing has leaked for South Korea, placing it between the S25 Plus and Ultra.

The 256GB model is expected to cost around $1,030 in South Korea, and the 512GB model around $1,120.

US pricing has not yet been leaked or confirmed, but it will likely be in the same ballpark.

We won’t blame you if you find the Galaxy S25 Edge the most exciting product out of the Galaxy S25 series. It’s been a while since Samsung tried to do something other than release an iterative product in its flagship lineup. With the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is leaving conventional wisdom behind and making a phone that prioritizes thinness over even battery capacity. But how much would the Galaxy S25 Edge cost? We finally have a good price leak, albeit for only one of its key markets.

South Korean publication Financial News reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 256 GB storage model is likely to cost 1.5 million KRW (~$1,030), while the 512GB model is expected to cost 1.63 million KRW (~$1,120) in its home market of South Korea. A 1 TB model is unlikely to be available in South Korea.

Samsung is expected to offer double the storage capacity to customers who pre-order the S25 Edge in South Korea, which is in line with its launch offer for previous flagships. However, the device is unlikely to be available in any exclusive Samsung.com colors.

Based on these prices, this is how the Galaxy S25 lineup will look in South Korea:

Galaxy S25: 256GB: 1,155,000 KRW

1,155,000 KRW 512GB: 1,298,000 KRW Galaxy S25 Plus: 256GB: 1,353,000 KRW

1,353,000 KRW 512GB: 1,496,000 KRW Galaxy S25 Edge: 256GB: 1,500,000 KRW

1,500,000 KRW 512GB: 1,630,000 KRW Galaxy S25 Ultra: 256GB: 1,698,400 KRW

1,698,400 KRW 512GB: 1,841,400 KRW

1,841,400 KRW 1TB: 2,127,400 KRW

This aligns with previous rumors that placed the pricing of the Galaxy S25 Edge in between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you were waiting for a cheaper price tag on the Edge model to compensate for some of its modest specs compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus, you’d be disappointed.

In the US, the Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $999, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299, so you can expect the S25 Edge to be within this ballpark. If you prioritize specifications and value over novelty and thinness, the Galaxy S25 Plus will likely remain the sweet spot.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch fully in April and could likely go on sale in May. In addition to South Korea, the device is expected to be sold in the US. Given the above-leaked prices, we expect the phone to be priced like a proper Android flagship, even though it may not have the strongest spec sheet.

What do you think the Galaxy S25 Edge’s price will be in the US? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like