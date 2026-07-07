The Roborock Saros 20 is the best robot vacuum for edge cleaning I've ever tested

Roborock Saros 20 The Roborock Saros 20 is a very thorough floor cleaner. Whether vacuuming or mopping, it performs with the expertise of a flagship robot vacuum cleaner. 36,000Pa of suction pressure is a huge leap over previous years, and the overall hands-free experience with self-cleaning, heated wash, and drying RockDock base station makes the Saros 20 a breeze to use.

The Roborock Saros 20 ($1599.99 at Amazon) is serious about edge-to-edge cleaning, almost aggressively so, making it one of the most comprehensive robot vacuums I’ve ever tested. It mops, it vacuums, and it uses AI smarts to navigate — it’s a premium floor-cleaning machine. But can it scale the heights to be the best robot vacuum cleaner around? Let’s find out.

Slimline, smart cleaning

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Rather confusingly, the Roborock Saros 20 is the successor to the Roborock Saros 10R ($1599.99 at Amazon), rather than the Saros 10. The Saros 20 and 10R are very similar in terms of size, design, and function, but the main differences are under the hood. With the Saros 20, Roborock has bumped the suction pressure up to a massive 36,000Pa. That makes the Saros 20 the most powerful robot vacuum I’ve tested to date.

Additional important updates include a leap to AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, for improved floor threshold clearance, and software-based enhancements to the StarSight AI vision systems and the introduction of Smart Plan 3.0 (for dynamically adapting to your home’s layout) for navigation, mapping, and obstacle avoidance.

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The slim design of the Saros 20 makes it ideal for cleaning underneath furniture, and it also offers more than enough vacuum suction and mopping power to expertly clean most flooring surfaces. Likewise, the base station offers the full suite of self-cleaning tools, wet and dry storage, and more for all of your bot needs.

Rounding out the updates list, the Saros 20 includes 13N of mopping force, air dry system for the dust bag, mop washing up to 212°F, and obstacle avoidance now recognizes over 300 items.

What really stands out for me is that the Saros 20 is programmed to take edge cleaning seriously. The extending arms for both the sweeping brush and the mop pad have enough reach to not only get to the edge of flat walls, but right into corners as well. This is not new, many bots have extending arms today, but the Saros 20 has been the most effective I’ve seen at edge cleaning to date.

No frills, just a solid cleaning machine

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This might sound like a strange compliment, but I want to celebrate that the Saros 20 is a somewhat unremarkable robot vacuum. It performs a job really well; my floors are free of dust, debris, and smudges when this bot finishes its cycle. It is very quiet, navigates well, and works quickly. After a few weeks of use, I found I only had to think about it once a week or so when it was time to refill the water tank.

This is the definition of a no-fuss robot vacuum. You could consider a lot of the navigational tools and actual floor-cleaning strategies to be fancy, and there’s no question the resulting state of my floors is worth celebrating, but this bot doubles down on the basics and just gets it right.

Placing the Saros 20 side by side with the Saros 10R or any of the other top Roborock vacuums, you really can’t tell which will be the best until they are allowed to clean your space for a little while. Long-term efficiency is the name of the game, and the Saros 20 hits every mark in the schedule to clean various surfaces at various times throughout my home.

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Battery life is far beyond what most of us will ever have to worry about to clean our homes; it auto-returns to base to top up as needed anyway. The Saros 20 operates quietly and quickly. I’ve had this bot enter my office while I’m on a call and it makes noise, of course, but I was able to continue my call without any complaints from other attendees. As for speed, it takes roughly 38 minutes to clean my entire space; that same routine typically takes most bots 45-55 minutes. This is great, and there’s no noticeable missed edges.

The Saros 20 is the best edge-cleaner I've ever tested.

That cleaning is handled well, largely due to the FlexiArm Technology, which pushes the sweeping brush and mop pads out to the side. There are many bots that clean close to the edge with extending pads and brushes, but fewer that clean right to the edge. The Saros 20 is one of very few that aggressively get the job done, leaving no mess behind, as it gets right to the wall, close to furniture, and around other obstacles.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The heated mop clean, automated base station, and mop dryer process all make for a hands-off approach to floor cleaning. The water tanks lasted approximately 900 sqft of floor cleaning at default moisture levels in my testing, which is about two full floor cleanings for my space. The dry debris bag is large and will last for many, many months, picking up basic dust and debris, and there is an auto-detergent dispenser (Roborock advises using its own solution for this) that automatically mixes the correct amount when on a mopping run.

Roborock Saros 20 review verdict: Should you buy it?

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Roborock Saros 20 is a superb cleaning machine. If you are looking for your first robot vacuum and want something high-end that’s worth the price, you’re in the right place. For folks who already own a high-end robot vacuum released in the last couple of years, the Saros 20 is certainly a new level of clean from Roborock, though the overall floor-cleaning experience is only slightly improved over the preceding Saros models, as well as the prior MaxV units.

The robot vacuum market has slowed in growth a little as we wait for the next-generation tech to truly deliver on features like stair climbing and robotic arms (something Roborock has already attempted with mixed results). Because of that, any improvement in floor-cleaning capabilities at this point is an achievement, and the Saros 20 delivers. Sanitizing your space is just as important as picking up the gunk, making auto-detergent applications, thorough scrubbing, and high-suction power all too important for next-level clean, which is what the Saros 20 offers over much of the competition.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

At this price point there are plenty of alternatives, though few that can match the Saros 20’s edge cleaning and raw vacuuming performance. The Narwal Flow 2 ($1099.99 at Narwal) does a better job at scrubbing, while the eufy Omni S2 ($1349.99 at Anker) takes sanitization to the next level.

For many even the Saros 20 will be overkill, however, and we highly recommend the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow ($999.99 at Amazon) as an excellent mid-tier offering in the 2026 Roborock lineup, offering nearly the same great cleaning and navigation capabilities, for a lower price.

Roborock Saros 20 StarSight navigation • AdaptiLift chassis • Carpet intelligence MSRP: $1,599.99 Smarter cleaning for complex homes. Roborock's flagship robot vacuum is designed for complex homes with mixed flooring and cluttered layouts. It uses the StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 for precise navigation, AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0 to cross thresholds, and a 36,000Pa HyperForce motor for strong suction. See price at Amazon Positives Huge 36,000Pa suction pressure

Huge 36,000Pa suction pressure Thorough edge-cleaning

Thorough edge-cleaning Top-tier navigation

Top-tier navigation Quick and quiet Cons Expensive

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