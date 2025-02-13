I've extensively tested the very best robot vacuums in my house: The bots you should buy in 2025

The term “robot vacuum” seems to cover a lot of devices these days. Some are actually vacuums, some are mops, and the best do both. I’ve tested so many robovacs over the past 18 months and counting that I think I could eat off my floors. I’ve also learned a few important lessons along the way, and I want to help you make the right decision for your home cleaning needs. These are the best robot vacuums on the market today.

Narwal Freo Z UItra: The best robot vacuum overall Narwal Freo Z Ultra Quiet operation • Multi-months vacuum storage • Heated water mopping MSRP: $1,499.99 Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at AmazonSee price at Amazon Positives Effortless automation

Sturdy and quiet operation

12,000Pa suction power

Large vacuum bag

Self-cleaning and drying

AI smarts Cons Max-clean takes a long time

Max-clean takes a long time Expensive You do not need to spend much time with the Narwal Freo Z Ultra to see that it’s a superb floor-cleaning machine. In fact, this bot is smart enough and has enough automation that you don’t have to spend much time at all to keep your floors clean. It is one of the most powerful robot vacuums on the market, and it has some of the best mopping capabilities as well. To me, the most important part about the Freo Z Ultra is how Narwal continues to focus on the user experience. Not only does this bot keep my floors clean and shiny, but it’s also one of the easiest to use. Scheduling cleaning, combined with AI-powered smarts and Narwal’s DirtSense technology, means I do not have to think about it at all. And, as one of the quietest bots around, I sometimes don’t even notice it’s doing its thing. LiDAR mixes with laser range detectors and AI-powered cameras to ensure the best mapping, navigation, and obstacle avoidance. The base station collects several weeks’ worth of dry debris and houses the water and detergent for the mopping system. As a bonus, the Freo Z Ultra has a baseboard duster on it as well, adding a third dimension of cleaning that most bots do not. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is my favorite robot vacuum, bar none. Folks with hair will appreciate Narwal’s zero-tangling vacuum system. I’ve only been rolling with the Freo Z Ultra for a short while, but it’s the exact same system as on the Freo X Ultra. I had the X Ultra running in my house for 11 months before switching to the Z Ultra, and it literally had zero hair caught in the roller when I swapped it out. This is not a gimmick, and it’s an absolute pleasure not to have to clear tangled hair! Easy to use, quiet, efficient, and it does a great job on the floors, this is my favorite robot vacuum, bar none. It’s pricey, but it’s the one I would recommend to anyone with an unlimited budget. Jonathan Feist / Android Authority Read more

Roborock Saros 10R: The best slim robot vacuum Roborock Saros 10R Quick, quiet, efficient • High threshold clearance • No-tangle design MSRP: $1,599.99 Slim and stylish The Roborock Saros 10R packs nearly every bell and whistle you could want in a robot vacuum, and is one of the very best floor-cleaning machines on the market in early 2025. See price at RoborockSee price at Amazon Positives Quick, quiet, efficient

Quick, quiet, efficient Solid suction power

Solid suction power Superb mapping and navigation

Superb mapping and navigation Gets into corners

Gets into corners Fits under furniture

Fits under furniture Avoids collisions Cons Threshold clearance can be overambitious

Threshold clearance can be overambitious Expensive The Saros 10R is the first entry in the all-new flagship Saros series from Roborock. The series has a focus on automation and elegance, and part of the Saros 10R’s appeal is the slim design and complete lack of a LiDAR turret. I have to give Roborock credit where it’s due here. When I first heard that the Saros 10R lacked a 360-degree LiDAR turret, I was skeptical. My past experiences with pre-LiDAR robot vacuums led me to assume the worst. But after extensive testing, I can confidently say that Roborock’s AI-powered StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 delivers some of the best navigation I’ve ever seen. But the absence of the turret really shines by allowing this ultra-premium vacuum to be Roborock’s slimmest design yet, standing at just 3.14 inches tall — that means it’ll get under furniture other bots can’t. From the moment I unboxed the Saros 10R and initiated its first mapping run, I was impressed. It quickly learned the layout of my home and adapted seamlessly to obstacles that changed throughout my testing period, including the usual clutter of the holiday season and the aftermath of my trip to CES. The bot consistently demonstrated intelligent navigation, effortlessly recognizing furniture legs, cables, and even irregularly shaped objects that would have confused older models. The thin profile also allowed it to clean under tables and furniture that most bots struggle to access. The Roborock Saros 10R gets under furniture other bots can't. In terms of cleaning performance, the Saros 10R delivers exceptional results. The suction power, reaching up to 20,000 Pa, handled dust and debris with ease. The dual-mop design, inherited from the 2024 Qrevo series, ensured superior floor washing, and the mop management system was a standout feature. I particularly appreciated the way the mop heads automatically detached at the base station when not in use, preventing unnecessary dirt from transferring to my floors. Another highlight is the AdaptiLift feature first introduced with the Qrevo Curv (I’ll get back to that later in the list), allowing the bot to clear 4cm obstacles with ease. The FlexiLift raising wheels further enhance its ability to navigate over thresholds and carpets. The edge-cleaning capabilities have also received a significant boost with the extending mop and side brush, ensuring thorough corner coverage. Jonathan Feist / Android Authority Read more

Eureka J15 Pro Ultra: The best robot vacuum under $1,000 Eureka J20 Robot Vacuum and Mop All-in-one station • Great mop scrubber MSRP: $1,399.00 Floor scrubbing professional The Eureka J20 is a competent robot vacuum, but more importantly, it's one of the best floor scrubbers in its class. The tank-tread style mop roller is available in different scrubbing patterns, allowing you to customize the experience for your flooring needs. See price at Manufacturer site Positives Fully autonomous

Fully autonomous All-in-one station

All-in-one station Great mop scrubber

Great mop scrubber Intelligent mapping Cons Prioritizes mopping

Prioritizes mopping Back-end collisions The very best robot vacuums often stretch well until the four figures, but what if your budget stops at a more reasonable $999? Well, the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra has you covered. Eureka says that this is “literally everything you could want from a flagship” robot vacuum, and based on my testing of this one, I’m inclined to agree. This is still a premium vacuum and mopping machine despite undercutting the absolute elite. It has an incredible 16,200 Pa of suction pressure, a row of small blades on the main brush that does away with tangled hair, and ScrubExtend mopping pads that push out from the side of the bot to brush right up against walls and cover more cleaning area. Jonathan Feist / Android Authority Read more

SwitchBot S10: The best robot vacuum for home automation SwitchBot S10 Reliable and efficient • Extended autonomy • Smarthome integration MSRP: $1,199.99 Part of a vast smart home ecosystem The SwitchBot S10 is a capable and reliable floor cleaning solution that seamlessly integrates into your SwitchBot smart home ecosystem. It mops, it vacuums, and it can be hard-wired to your home plumbing for virtually autonomous operation. See price at AmazonSee price at Manufacturer site Positives Great autonomy

Great autonomy Plumbs into house

Plumbs into house Optional water tanks

Optional water tanks Smart home integration

Smart home integration Water station separate from dirt station Cons Multiple stations

Multiple stations Too large to fit in some places For those that are using, or are interested in, the SwitchBot ecosystem, have I got a treat for you: The SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum is a superb addition to your home automation setup. Make no mistake, the S10 is about average in terms of its ability to clean, and the bot itself is larger than most, so it can’t get into a lot of places, but in terms of being a part of a larger ecosystem, it’s one of the most exciting machines I’ve reviewed. The SwitchBot S10 was my first device from the SwitchBot ecosystem, and now I have many of their products across my home. Their ability to work together to automate your home is not just practical, it’s fun. I think the best setup is to place the SwitchBot water leak detectors in key places of your home, then configure the S10 robot to go mop up any messes that the sensor detect. With the S10 plumbed into your home, it has infinite fresh water and dirty water disposal, so you never have to think about it. SwitchBot offers several robot vacuums in different sizes, but the S10 remains the most capable of the bunch. Read more

Eureka E20 Plus: The best budget robot vacuum cleaner Eureka E20 Plus High-capacity • Reliable navigation • 8,000 Pa suction power MSRP: $599.99 No fuss floor cleaning The Eureka E20 Plus offers a reliable automated clean. AI navigation and obstacle detection pairs with a bagless design for weeks of uninterrupted operation. See price at Amazon Positives Reliable navigation

Reliable navigation Bagless base station

Bagless base station 8,000 Pa suction power

8,000 Pa suction power Reasonable price Cons Trouble navigating rugs

Trouble navigating rugs Large footprint when docked

Large footprint when docked AI has room to grow If you are not in a position to drop flagship-level prices on a robot vacuum, the Eureka E20 Plus is well worth your consideration. This bot navigates well, vacuums as well as the premium units, and has a really good base station for collecting dry debris. It lacks in the mopping department — it has a small water reservoir to scrub your floor in places, but is not a mopping machine. I’ve tested several Eureka robot vacuums over the past year and beyond, and I’m happy to report that the company’s navigation and obstacle avoidance tech has improved significantly in a short amount of time. Simply put, I would select this entry-level bot over Eureka’s last-gen flagship device. Jonathan Feist / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Self-cleaning • Accurate mapping and navigation • Efficient floor cleaning MSRP: $1,399.99 Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $500.00 With Coupon! See price at Amazon Save $400.00

My personal top pick from the last generation of robot vacuums, the Freo X Ultra is the only modern bot I’ve tested that does not have a camera. This makes it the ultimate ultra-premium robovac for privacy. I am a huge fan of its internal dust compression system, which means a little vacuum bag lasts for many weeks before needing to be replaced. In addition, the Freo X Ultra continues to leave behind the cleanest look after mopping my floors. It simply makes my kitchen tile floor look amazingly clean.

Narwal Freo X Plus Narwal Freo X Plus Powerful bot • Budget-friendly • Zero-tangling brush MSRP: $399.00 Powerful and budget-friendly robot vacuum The Narwal Freo X Plus is the sister-bot to the flagship Freo X Ultra. Take advantage of the same intelligent DirtSense mapping and cleaning capabilities, and minimal compromises to reach the much lower price. See price at Amazon Save $60.00 See price at Narwal

Narwal’s budget-friendly offering from last generation, it is nearly as capable as the Freo X Ultra, but the Freo X Plus is not made to work with a base station, so you are limited to a small water reservoir.

Eufy S1 Pro Eufy S1 Pro Powerful suction • LiDAR sensor • Ozone cleaning MSRP: $1,499.99 Ozone sterilization while it vacuums and mops your floors The Eufy S1 Pro is a square-body robot vacuum that sweeps, vacuums, and mops your floors. Plus, Eco-Clean Ozone adds sterilization to both your home and the bot. Mapping using LiDAR, while navigation includes RGB cameras. The base station extracts dirt, auto-washes and dries the unit, and more. See price at Amazon

This premium offering from Anker, under the eufy brand, is a slick robot vacuum with solid mopping capabilities. The eufy S1 Pro ran completely automated in my house for many months. It was a little clumsy, but I truly appreciated that the LiDAR sensor was not housed in a turret atop the unit but dropped below a flat top. A superb cleaning machine, it just falls a tad short of making the main best list.

Roborock Qrevo Curv Roborock Qrevo Curv Feature packed • AI smarts • Voice activation MSRP: $1,663.88 Next-level robot vacuum With a number of industry leading specifications and features, the Roborock Qrevo Curv offers almost everything you can think of for a robot vacuum. 18,500Pa of suction power, FlexiArm for both the sweeping brush and the mop head, self-cleaning and drying base station, and more. See price at Amazon See price at Roborock

Here’s a fun one: the Roborock Qrevo Curv sits atop the sub-flagship Qrevo family, and while it’s a great vacuum and mopping machine overall, the real attraction here is the AdaptiLift Chassis — an omni-controlled three-wheel system that can elevate the entire bot by up to 10mm and even climb over surfaces of up to 30mm. This makes it great for anyone with raised tiles or thresholds between rooms, as the bot will raise itself over the humps. It can also handle mid-to-long pile carpets thanks to its elevation, combined with a mighty 18,500pa suction rating. My colleague Ollie has been testing this one for a few months now, and it’s served him very well in an older home with uneven floors. The AdaptiLift feature has since made its way to the flagship Saros series, too, but you can often find the Curv for a cheaper price if you shop around.

What to look for in a good robot vacuum Your search for a robot vacuum may be a little frustrating. There are many brands, and most of the devices look like they do the exact same thing! It’s true that there are many similarities, but that’s a good thing. I’m happy to report that practically every available robot vacuum is a reliable and capable vacuum. It’s the extras and efficiency that make the difference.

First, I invite you to measure the width and height of obstacles in your home. Most robot vacuums are around 13-inches wide and about 4 inches tall. Many kitchen chairs have legs that are around 14-inches apart, and most kitchen cupboards have a kickplate around 4-inches high. Your dining room table, couch, bed, and other furniture will have similar clearances. Make sure the robot vacuum you are considering can actually fit in the places you desire to clean.

Consider the size, cleaning type, obstacle avoidance technique, and level of self-care for your robovac

Next, consider your flooring types. In a home that is all carpet, spending money on a mopping feature is simply wasted money. It is true that most brands put their very best vacuuming, AI, and other top technology into their flagship bots that have mopping features, so do not discount them from your search. Conversely, vacuum power in a home with only hard floors still matters. Higher suction helps to reduce dust in the air, and tends to pull debris from nearby, even if the bot can’t roll over those places.

Please also consider obstacle avoidance quality. It is rare to find a bot that navigates solely by impact sensor today, but they do exist. These bots literally run into everything, relying on the sensors to tell them when to stop. These bots will run over cords, push around light objects, and generally be a nuisance. They still do a great job cleaning, but they’re frustrating. LiDAR is a common 3D mapping tool that many top bots have today. Cameras help identify objects, and the introduction of AI object detection will help the bot understand what is on the floor in front of it. The better the bot can understand and detect objects, the less time you’ll spend rescuing the bot from getting stuck.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Self-cleaning is very important. The best robovacs today include mop washing, drying, and a vacuum bag in the base station to help keep the bot as clean as possible. These base stations obviously also increase the operational time before you need to go hands-on to clean, resupply, or maintain the units. A good bot should be able to vacuums for several weeks without your intervention, and if you do not opt for the plumbed water supply, you should expect a couple weeks or more of water with automatic detergent dispenser for your bot.

Why you should trust me I understand the frustrations you may be experiencing in your search for a robot vacuum. It’s hard to know what features and specifications really matter. I totally agree, that’s why I’ve taken the time to test them out. I tested nearly every flagship model in 2024 and continue to do so in 2025.

I truly believe that almost any robot vacuum today can do a good job of simply vacuuming your home. Mopping is a bit tougher, but is still simply a task of fluid and pressure with a good mop head. The value is in a bot’s ability to efficiently and safely navigate your space and how well it meshes with your home and lifestyle.

I've been testing and reviewing robot vacuums for more than 500 cleaning cycles.

In my home, I ensure that each bot is tested over tile, hardwood, laminate, linoleum, and several rugs with different pile depths, as well as wood and metal floor transitions. The bots experience wood, mirror, glass, and metal walls and furniture, as well as tripod legs, cables and wires, shoes, and random small obstacles placed to test them out. I also ensure that each bot experiences grass and pine needles, general dust and dirt, hair, and granular dry debris, such as rice.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

My typical review cycle consists of setting up and configuring every feature and setting. In addition to the initial mapping, an initial cleaning, and several test cycles, I set each robot vacuum on a daily cycle for at least one week. Most bots will run at least twelve full-house vacuuming cycles and four mopping cycles before I begin to put my opinions into words.

I also ensure that the initial mapping does not see the whole house, to see how the bot handles finding a new room mid-cycle. Then I close doors at random to see what each bot does when it loses a room or gets trapped mid-cycle.

What feature matters to you the most for a robot vacum? 1 votes Vacuum carpets 0 % Sweep and vacuum hard floors 0 % Mop hard floors 0 % Self-cleaning 0 % Maintenance-free operating time 100 %

While I do not quantify the amount of dirt collected from each bot, I’ve enlisted my wife to help subjectively evaluate how clean the house feels after each bot has been in charge for a week.

Your needs will vary based on your flooring types. There are definitely bots that perform better on hard floors and others that perform better on carpet. I am happy to report that I have not yet tested a bot that I would advise against purchasing.

Robot vacuum FAQ

Do robot vacuums have cameras? Most robot vacuums have cameras, which they use for mapping, navigation, and object detection. The few bots that do not have cameras rely on LiDar, laser range sensors, and physical bumpers to operate. Was this helpful

Do robot vacuums need Wi-Fi to operate? Most robot vacuums require Wi-Fi in order to get the most out of the bot, but, after initial setup, most bots can then be controlled using the physical buttons on the device or it's companion base station. The majority of robot vacuums require a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. This can be a hassle for those with the latest and greatest Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 routers Was this helpful

Can robot vacuums run on carpet and hard floors? Yes, practically all modern robot vacuums can clean both carpet and hard floors. Most models also have a mopping system to help clean or polish your hard floors. Was this helpful

