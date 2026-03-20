The super-powerful eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is a top-tier floor cleaner

Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is a capable and reliable machine, it runs around the house vacuuming carpets and rugs with ease, then mops the hard floors to a shine. The navigation and obstacle avoidance are top-tier performance, and the self-cleaning strategies with the all-in-one base station make for extended maintenance-free operation.

I greatly appreciate that Anker’s eufy brand has doubled down on what matters most in a robot vacuum cleaner, bringing more than double the capability to v2 of its flagship robot vacuum. The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is a capable cleaning machine, with 30,000Pa of suction pressure, a powerful new mopping system, and a great water sanitization system in the all-in-one base station.

Just as important, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is equipped with improved hair anti-tangle features, and vastly improved intelligent navigation. Plus, it has great self-cleaning techniques for longer-lasting performance.

eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 at a glance

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There has been immense growth in the robot vacuum market since Anker launched the eufy Omni S1 Pro back in 2024. In terms of flagship devices, Anker has been on the sidelines, learning and growing. It launched several robot vacuums during that time that offer totally unique features and functions, and now the company is back in the mainstream with the new eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2.

Looking purely at the spec sheet, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is nearly 4x more capable than the original Omni S1 from 2024, and it includes one particular spec that is quite exciting: the Omni S2 is the first robot vacuum I get to review with a 30,000Pa rating.

All of that suction pressure is proving to be more than enough to pick up heavy debris and pull dirt from deep in my carpets. This is greatly enhanced by multiple levels of throttling and an auto-lift system to help navigate carpets and obstacles, and ensure that the right amount of suction is applied in any scenario.

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Both the front sweeper brush and the main mop roller are able to extend to better cover your floors. The brush can reach every corner of your room, and the mop roller can get extremely close to the wall and furniture legs. Admitting that this is fairly standard on my current flagship robot vacuums, I’m glad to report that the S2 is performing the task very well.

Navigation is the next big leap for the S2. CleanMind AI, powered by 3D MatrixEye 2.0, is able to detect over 200 different objects to either optimize the cleaning strategy, or avoid. Truly, the S2 has had absolutely zero obstacle collisions in my testing. It has cleanly avoided all possible objects that could get stuck in the brushes or wheels, and has covered every open expanse of flooring in my home. Just as important, it recognizes my stairs and has not taken a spill.

The Omni S2 has had absolutely zero obstacle collisions in my testing.

The new 12-in-1 hands-free UniClean Station is the key to both care-free usage and long-term care for the S2. The station holds clean and dirty water, auto-adds cleaning solution, electrolyzes the water to produce a sterile clean, holds dry debris, facilitates self-washing in the bot, and runs a mop-drying cycle. These, again, are fairly standard features from a top-tier robot vacuum today, and the S2 has been performing them flawlessly.

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One last thing, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 also includes a scent diffuser. That’s right, insert the scented pods and the gentle smell of Bamboo and Sage, Citrus and Basil, or Bergamot and Lychee will waft through your home. A nice touch.

The things that matter

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

What’s more important, specifications or the final performance of a product? Either way, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 delivers. A number of robot vacuums are launching in 2026 that have 30,000Pa or more of suction pressure, and this is a large increase over the average of about 20,000Pa from high-end devices at this time last year. As I said back then, the benefits of this level of suction are in cleaning the deepest carpets and grabbing larger debris.

Combining the massive 30,000Pa of suction with an intelligent auto ride-height and new smart strategy for carpet and rug detection, I am very pleased to report that my rugs are very clean when the S2 is done, and, more importantly to me, my rugs are not squished up and pushed around the house. This is a huge win.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The S2 also introduces the new HydroJet 2.0 Self-Cleaning Roller Mop system. It starts with electrolyzed water for sterilization and auto-detergent from the base station. Then the bot focuses on even, consistent water injection, providing 15N of downward mopping force, and uses a dual-scrubber system to ensure the roller remains clean through multiple passes. Combine that with a smart cleaning strategy that can change modes room to room, obstacle avoidance to ensure only the right flooring types get wet, and edge-to-edge cleaning, and my floors look clean and shiny when the S2 is done.

I can configure all the settings for the cleaning strategy, how often the mops are cleaned, how much water is put on the floor, how intense the vacuum motor should run, and more. That is on top of the ability to make multiple cleaning schedules, settings to automatically clean your whole home, or just individual rooms.

Overall performance for hair anti-tangle has been perfect, no hair detected after multiple floor cleanings. That’s thanks to the DualSpiral Detangle Brushes up front, which prevent hair from wrapping around the brushes, then release that hair up into the base station for long-term storage.

One of the biggest wins from the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is the new AeroTurbo 2.0 cleaning system. A multi-cyclone inner filter system goes above and beyond to separate large debris and fine particles, and to ensure that both are effectively moved to the vacuum bag without clogging up the filters. This ensures up to 365 days’ worth of operation at full suction capacity before needing to maintain the filters.

I’ve been running this bot for a few weeks now, suction is as good as day one, and the filters look clean to me. That said, I must admit that this vacuum is a little louder than the average flagship bot I’ve tested lately. Not problematically loud, just noticeably louder than the competition.

eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 review verdict: Should you buy it? I consider the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 to be one of the best robot vacuums I’ve tested to date, but the price tag is a little higher than I was hoping to see. It’s a justified price tag for the excellent floor cleaner that you’re getting here, and I’m sure that sales and deal prices will ease any sticker shock, but $1,599.99 is a few hundred dollars more than other bots that can clean my floors nearly as well.

That said, while the overall cleaning performance of comparative bots is great, the base station and cleaning strategy of the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 are proving to offer the most runtime before needing to go hands-on to swap water tanks or clear debris.

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is one of the best robot vacuums I've tested to date.

Also, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is my new winner for most reliable obstacle avoidance in my home. It reacts in real time to moving objects and hasn’t tried to suck up anything it can’t handle.

There’s more good news too: if you buy the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 from eufy.com and use the code EUFYS2FANS you’ll get $250 the MSRP, taking it down to $1349.99 (offer expires on June 13, 2026).

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