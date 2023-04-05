A Google account has a lot of valuable information, especially as it relates to the Chrome browser. This includes bookmarks, browser tab sync, passwords, browsing history, account logins, and much more. So if you’re using someone else’s Chrome browser, you may want to know how to remove a Google account from Chrome after you’re finished.

Adding or switching to a new Google account first If there’s only one Google account attached to the Chrome browser in the first place, it’s a good idea to add a second one first. Or, if you already have a second one, switch to it in Chrome before you remove anything else.

First, you need to make a new Google account (if you don’t already have another one), which is very easy to do, and only takes a few minutes. Once you have your shiny new account, go to your Chrome browser and click your profile photo in the top right-hand corner. This will make a box appear which shows your signed-in browser profile. Click Add at the bottom.

Selecting Add brings up a new box to sign in to your other Google account.

Once you’ve signed in, you’ll be asked if you’d like to set up browser-sync. Make your selection.

Chrome will now switch to a new browser window under your new Google account. This means that all of your browsing data from your other account is no longer there. Customize your new browser account with a name and a color (if you want to), then click Done.

If you now go back to your profile picker window by clicking on your profile picture, you’ll see that both accounts are there. The one you just signed into, as well as the original account.

Now that you’ve signed in to the new account, let’s remove the old one.

How to remove a Google account from Chrome (iOS and Android) Tap your profile picture in the top right-hand corner.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

At the top is the account you are currently signed into regarding browser bookmarks, browser sync, browsing history, and passwords. Tap that.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

If you want to sign out of all the accounts registered on your phone, tap Sign Out at the bottom. If you only want to sign out of one, tap the one you want to sign out of.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

Tap Remove account from this device and the account will be removed. Now go back and choose the account you want to browse under. Or tap Add Account to add a new account.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

How to remove a Google account from Chrome (desktop) Click your Chrome profile picture in the top right-hand corner, and your profile box will jump down. At the bottom, click the Settings cog on the right.

In the next box, you’ll now see both of your signed-in accounts. Go to the one you want to remove, click the three vertical dots on the right, and choose Delete.

FAQs

What happens to my browsing history and bookmarks when I remove my Google account from Chrome? When you remove a Google account from Chrome, all browsing history, bookmarks, and tab sync history will remain inside the account. You can access that data by signing into the account on Chrome again.

How do I remove the default Google account from Chrome? Check out our article on how to change the default Google Chrome account. It involves signing out of all signed-in accounts, then signing into the one you want to make the default.

