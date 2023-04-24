How to change your default Google account

When signed into multiple Google accounts, you will notice that one of them is marked as Default. But what if you no longer want that particular account to be the default one? How do you switch to another default account in Google?

What is a default Google account?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The default account is the first Google account you signed into on that browser. The default account determines what account you are automatically signed into when you visit a Google-owned service, such as YouTube or Google Drive. So if you’re constantly being signed into the wrong account, it’s time to switch default accounts.

How to change the default Google account (desktop) Go to any Google-owned website, such as Gmail, and click on your profile photo in the top right-hand corner. This will show you all the Google accounts you are currently logged in to, including the default one.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

At the bottom of that box is a Sign out of all accounts button. Click that to sign out of all your accounts. Now sign into the account you want to make the default. Once you’re signed in, it should show as default in your account list. You can then sign in to your other accounts if you wish.

How to change the default Google account (Android)

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

Changing the default account on your phone is even more straightforward. All you have to do is go into your phone settings and remove all of the logged-in Google accounts except for the one you want to make default. When the other accounts are removed, the one remaining is “promoted” to default.

FAQs

How many Google accounts can I have? There’s no limit to the number of Google accounts you can sign up for. But you can only have one default account.

When I switch default Google accounts, does it change my settings, bookmarks, and browsing history? All settings, such as your bookmarks and browsing history, are unique to that Google account. So if you change default Google accounts, your settings will be stored in the former default account, and you will have new settings in the new default account.

If I change my default Google account on one device, will it change it on another device as well? No, any changes are device-specific. So you need to change it on each device.

