How to sync Google Chrome bookmarks to your phone
Google’s services move with you as you change devices, and syncing Google Chrome bookmarks from your PC to your phone and everywhere you go is just one part of Google’s deal. Getting your Android device sorted and synced adequately doesn’t take much time, but there are a few things to know along the way. To that end, we’ll show you exactly how to sync Chrome across devices so that you can see your PC bookmarks on your Android device.
QUICK ANSWER
Launch the Chrome browser on your PC and hit the three-dot menu button in the top right corner. Then go to Settings > You and Google > Sync and Google services > Manage what you sync. You can now choose to Sync everything or turn on the Bookmarks option. Keep reading to find the mobile instructions.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to sync bookmarks in Chrome for desktop
- Launch the Chrome browser on your PC.
- Click on the three-dot menu button.
- Select Settings.
- Go to the You and Google tab on the left-hand side.
- Hit Sync and Google services.
- Select Manage what you sync.
- Either select Sync everything or make sure the Bookmarks option is turned on.
How to sync bookmarks in Chrome for Android
- Open Chrome.
- Press the three-dot menu button.
- Tap Settings.
- If this is already working, it will say Sync is on, and you should already see your bookmarks and other data in your account.
- If Sync is off, tap it and review your settings.
- You can either choose to Sync everything or make sure Bookmarks is checked on.
How to sync bookmarks in Chrome for iOS
- Open the Chrome browser.
- Tap on the three-dot menu button.
- Select Settings.
- Go into Sync.
- You can either choose to Sync everything or make sure Bookmarks is checked on.
FAQs
As long as your device can run the Chrome browser, you can sync your bookmarks to it. This includes Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Additionally, some third-party browsers allow syncing your Chrome bookmarks to it.
Open your browser and tap on the three-dot menu icon. Go into your Bookmarks and see if your bookmarks from other devices show up.
First, make sure all your devices have syncing turned on. Also, ensure you’re using the same Google account across all your devices.
Yes. The feature is a little hidden, but you can export Chrome bookmarks as a file in order to manually take them to other browsers. Open the Chrome browser and hit the three-dot menu button. Go to Bookmarks > Bookmark manager. Click on the three-dot menu button on the top-right. Hit Export bookmarks, and select Save.