Prime Day deals are live: Here are the best we've found so far
There are so many discounts available during Amazon Prime Day 2024 that it can be hard to spot the really great deals. Don’t worry — help is at hand. We’re always keeping an eye on the prices of our favorite tech products, so we know a good offer when we see one, and there are some genuinely excellent savings to be had in this year’s Amazon sale. We’ve collected the best deals on smartphones, tablets, headphones, and wearables in this post.
While it doesn’t apply to all offers, you might need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the one you’re eyeing. Those who aren’t a member can take advantage of the free 30-day trial. You could use this subscription purely to snag that one top deal, but you’ll also get a month of other Prime perks like the huge streaming library. If you cancel before the end of your trial period, it won’t cost you a cent.
The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2024
We’ve made things simple by separating the offers into four categories. You can click on the links below to jump to that section. Many of the prices you’re seeing here are the lowest that the device has ever sold on Amazon.
Smartphone Prime Day deals
Given how much a new smartphone can cost, the chance to make significant savings is worth taking. Prime Day is often the best time of year outside of Black Friday to find a top deal on a flagship phone, and while Apple rarely brings the iPhone to the discount party, there are huge discounts on unlocked Android phones from the likes of Samsung and Google.
Here are some of the best smartphone deals we’ve found so far:
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $999.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) for $1,159.99 ($760 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 for $549.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 8a for $449 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $699 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel 8 for $499 ($200 off)
- Motorola Razr Plus (2024) for $849.99 ($150 off)
- Motorola Edge (2024) for $449.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) for $149.99 ($100 off)
- OnePlus Open for $1,299.99 ($400 off)
- OnePlus 12 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- OnePlus 12R for $349.99 ($150 off)
While they’re not Prime Day deals, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are also subject to pre-launch deals on Amazon.
Headphones and earbuds
Budget shoppers may not care if some cheap earbuds are $10 less today, but the higher-end headphones are worth finding a good deal on. For example, the Apple AirPods Max has remained stubbornly expensive since its launch, so the near-$150 discount available in the Prime Day sale caught our eye.
That deal and several others are featured below in our roundup of the best headphones and earbuds deals.
- Apple AirPods Max for $399.99 ($149 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $119.95 ($80 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 ($100 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 for $198 ($150 off)
- Sony WH-CH720N for $88 ($62 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 for $228 ($72 off)
- Beats Studio Buds for $79.99 ($70 off)
- Beats Solo 4 for $119.99 ($80 off)
- Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 ($180 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $349 ($80 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $229 ($70 off)
- Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition for $139.95 ($60 off)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless for $249.95 ($130 off)
- JLab JBuds Lux ANC for $54.99 ($25 off)
- SHOKZ OpenRun for $89.95 ($40 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC for $69.99 ($30 off)
Tablet Prime Day deals
Whether you want an affordable tablet for a bit of on-the-go streaming or a powerhouse that can replace your laptop, there will be a Prime Day deal to pique your interest. Both Android and iOS users are well served in the sale, with the range of offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab range being particularly striking.
Cast your eye over these picks of the Prime Day tablet deals.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) for $619.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for $499.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $329.99 ($120 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for $199.99 ($130 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $149.99 ($70 off)
- Apple iPad (10th Gen) for $299 ($50 off)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) for $379 ($120 off)
- OnePlus Pad for $369.99 ($110 off)
- Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Dock for $349 ($151 off)
- Lenovo Tab P12 for $299.99 ($60 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
The smartwatch market has never been more competitive, but these wearables can certainly run you a fair few bucks. Prime Day is ideal for finding a bargain on your next fitness buddy or stylish smart accessory, including the eye-catching Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Here are the best of the best wearable deals you’ll find on Amazon today.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $159.99 ($140 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $319.99 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $199.99 ($150 off)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95 ($60 off)
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $179.95 ($70 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $269.99 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $279.99 ($119 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $169.99 ($79 off)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699.99 ($99 off)
- Amazfit GTR 4 for $159.99 ($40 off)
- Amazfit Active Edge for $109.99 ($30 off)
We’re not done with our search and new Prime Day deals are dropping all the time, so we’ll keep this page updated through the sale. Be sure to check back regularly if you want to catch them.