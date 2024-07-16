Prime Day deals are live: Here are the best we've found so far

Amazon

There are so many discounts available during Amazon Prime Day 2024 that it can be hard to spot the really great deals. Don’t worry — help is at hand. We’re always keeping an eye on the prices of our favorite tech products, so we know a good offer when we see one, and there are some genuinely excellent savings to be had in this year’s Amazon sale. We’ve collected the best deals on smartphones, tablets, headphones, and wearables in this post.

While it doesn’t apply to all offers, you might need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the one you’re eyeing. Those who aren’t a member can take advantage of the free 30-day trial. You could use this subscription purely to snag that one top deal, but you’ll also get a month of other Prime perks like the huge streaming library. If you cancel before the end of your trial period, it won’t cost you a cent.

The best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2024 We’ve made things simple by separating the offers into four categories. You can click on the links below to jump to that section. Many of the prices you’re seeing here are the lowest that the device has ever sold on Amazon. Smartphones

Given how much a new smartphone can cost, the chance to make significant savings is worth taking. Prime Day is often the best time of year outside of Black Friday to find a top deal on a flagship phone, and while Apple rarely brings the iPhone to the discount party, there are huge discounts on unlocked Android phones from the likes of Samsung and Google.

Budget shoppers may not care if some cheap earbuds are $10 less today, but the higher-end headphones are worth finding a good deal on. For example, the Apple AirPods Max has remained stubbornly expensive since its launch, so the near-$150 discount available in the Prime Day sale caught our eye.

Whether you want an affordable tablet for a bit of on-the-go streaming or a powerhouse that can replace your laptop, there will be a Prime Day deal to pique your interest. Both Android and iOS users are well served in the sale, with the range of offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab range being particularly striking.

The smartwatch market has never been more competitive, but these wearables can certainly run you a fair few bucks. Prime Day is ideal for finding a bargain on your next fitness buddy or stylish smart accessory, including the eye-catching Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

