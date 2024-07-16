Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best smartphone Prime Day deals
Amazon Prime Day is a game-changer for phone buyers. A handset that may have seemed a bit overpriced at retail can suddenly become a more tempting prospect when it’s hundreds of dollars cheaper, but some offers are better than others. Since we spend all day obsessing over these devices anyway, we thought we’d spotlight our favorite smartphone Prime Day deals.
There’s a nice range of deals this year, with many Android phones hitting their lowest price ever in the two-day sale. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a top-tier flagship, there’s almost certainly going to be savings to suit your budget. It’s just a shame that Apple chooses not to participate as far as the iPhone 15 range is concerned.
You might need an Amazon Prime subscription to capitalize on some of these offers, but you can fire up a 30-day free trial to the service purely for this purpose. It won’t cost you anything if you cancel before the end of the trial period, and it could save you more than a few bucks on your next phone.
While the first-ever price drop on the Google Pixel 8a is certainly an appealing option, some of the best savings on offer are on the Samsung Galaxy range. For example, the base model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is down to just $999.99 in the sale, representing a $300 discount on the retail price. This powerhouse of a handset is the cutting edge of the Android phone world and has never previously sold this low on Amazon. If you don’t want to wait until the holidays for another huge sale to come around, you can check out the deal by hitting the button below.
Best Samsung smartphone Prime Day deals
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $999.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) for $1,159.99 ($760 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 for $549.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $449.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A25 5G for $249.99 ($50 off)
You don’t need a Prime subscription if you want to pre-order the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6, and Amazon’s deals on the latest foldables are well worth a look.
Best Google Pixel smartphone Prime Day deals
- Google Pixel 8a for $449 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $699 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel 8 for $499 ($200 off)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $479.99 ($420 off)
- Google Pixel 7a for $249 ($251 off)
Best Motorola smartphone Prime Day deals
- Motorola Razr Plus (2024) for $849.99 ($150 off)
- Motorola Edge (2024) for $449.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Think Phone for $399.99 ($400 off)
- Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) for $149.99 ($100 off)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $349.99 ($50 off)
- Moto G Power 5G (2024) for $249.99 ($50 off)
Best OnePlus smartphone Prime Day deals
- OnePlus Open for $1,299.99 ($400 off)
- OnePlus 12 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- OnePlus 12R for $349.99 ($150 off)
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $229.99 ($70 off)
If you’re interested in what other tech is on offer this Prime Day, head over to our main Prime Day deals hub.