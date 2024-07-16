Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day is a game-changer for phone buyers. A handset that may have seemed a bit overpriced at retail can suddenly become a more tempting prospect when it’s hundreds of dollars cheaper, but some offers are better than others. Since we spend all day obsessing over these devices anyway, we thought we’d spotlight our favorite smartphone Prime Day deals.

There’s a nice range of deals this year, with many Android phones hitting their lowest price ever in the two-day sale. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a top-tier flagship, there’s almost certainly going to be savings to suit your budget. It’s just a shame that Apple chooses not to participate as far as the iPhone 15 range is concerned.

You might need an Amazon Prime subscription to capitalize on some of these offers, but you can fire up a 30-day free trial to the service purely for this purpose. It won’t cost you anything if you cancel before the end of the trial period, and it could save you more than a few bucks on your next phone.

The best smartphone Prime Day deals

While the first-ever price drop on the Google Pixel 8a is certainly an appealing option, some of the best savings on offer are on the Samsung Galaxy range. For example, the base model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is down to just $999.99 in the sale, representing a $300 discount on the retail price. This powerhouse of a handset is the cutting edge of the Android phone world and has never previously sold this low on Amazon. If you don’t want to wait until the holidays for another huge sale to come around, you can check out the deal by hitting the button below.

Best Motorola smartphone Prime Day deals

