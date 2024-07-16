Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best mobile accessories Prime Day deals
Good phone accessories help you get the most out of your handset. That could be anything from protecting your device to ensuring you have enough power or storage space on the go. With Amazon’s biggest annual sale in full swing, we’ve looked into the best mobile accessories Prime Day deals.
While we’d be here all day if we went into every phone case or screen cover for each device, we’ll bring you a selection of wall chargers, power banks, and more to make your life easier. Many of them feature on our best lists.
Most of the excellent Amazon deals today require you to have a Prime subscription to take advantage. If you’re yet to sign up for the service, you’ll be eligible for the free 30-day trial here. You can lock in the best offers, enjoy a bit of Prime Video for a month, and then cancel in time to avoid any sort of payment.
Best mobile accessories Prime Day deals
Wall charger deals
- Anker Nano II 65W for $19.59 ($20 off)
- UGREEN Nexode RG 65W USB-C GaN for $34.99 ($15 off)
- Anker Prime 100W GaN for $54.99 ($32 off)
- CUKTECH 30W GaN Mini for $7.99 ($6 off)
- UGREEN Nexode 200W USB-C GaN for $118.99 ($81 off)
- Anker 521 Power Bank and 45W Wall Charger for $35.19 ($9 off)
Wireless charger deals
- Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Dock for $109.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung 15W Wireless Charger for $29.99 ($30 off)
- Anker 313 Wireless Charger for $12.78 ($7 off)
- Anker Wireless PowerWave 2-in-1 Charging Stand for $29.99 ($10 off)
- Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $46.79 ($13 off)
- Spigen Fast 15W Wireless Charging Pad for $18.99 ($16 off)
Power bank deals
- Anker 733 Power Bank and Wall Charger for $63.99 ($36 off)
- Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank for $119.99 ($60 off)
- CUKTECH 20 Power Bank for $64.99 ($50 off)
- Powkey 200W Portable Power Station for $84.99 ($75 off)
- Anker 548 Power Bank for $104.99 ($45 off)
- UGREEN 25,000mAh Power Bank for $75.99 ($44 off)
Charging cable deals
- Anker 765 Cable for $20.59 ($9 off)
- Anker 100W 10ft Cable for $8.99 ($3 off)
- Belkin BoostCharge 240W Cable for $15.99 ($4 off)
- Amazon Basics Fast Charger Cable for $8.62 ($3 off)
- Native Union USB-C to Lightning Night Cable for $27.99 ($12 off)
MicroSD card deals
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD for $17.94 ($8 off)
- SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSD for $83.59 ($66 off)
- SanDisk 256GB High Endurance Video microSD for $22.99 ($37 off)
- Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD for $26.99 ($15 off)
- Lexar 1TB PLAY microSD for $67.88 ($62 off)