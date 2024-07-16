Search results for

From chargers and power banks to storage solutions, we've scoured the sale for your best chances to save.
Published on5 hours ago

Anker Nano II review Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Good phone accessories help you get the most out of your handset. That could be anything from protecting your device to ensuring you have enough power or storage space on the go. With Amazon’s biggest annual sale in full swing, we’ve looked into the best mobile accessories Prime Day deals.

While we’d be here all day if we went into every phone case or screen cover for each device, we’ll bring you a selection of wall chargers, power banks, and more to make your life easier. Many of them feature on our best lists.

Most of the excellent Amazon deals today require you to have a Prime subscription to take advantage. If you’re yet to sign up for the service, you’ll be eligible for the free 30-day trial here. You can lock in the best offers, enjoy a bit of Prime Video for a month, and then cancel in time to avoid any sort of payment.

Best mobile accessories Prime Day deals

anker 633 magnetic battery kickstand in mobile accessories Prime Day.
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Wall charger deals

Wireless charger deals

Power bank deals

Baseus 65W portable battery in mobile accessories Prime Day.
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Charging cable deals

MicroSD card deals

