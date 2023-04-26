Amazon Prime Day: When is it and what to expect?

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day will be here before we know it. Google’s biggest online shopping event typically takes place in the summer. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming sale event.

Don’t already have Amazon Prime? You can sign up now and take advantage of Amazon Prime’s many perks.

What is Amazon Prime Day? In 2015, Amazon decided to launch its own special sales event for members of its Amazon Prime subscription service to help celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. It called the event, not surprisingly, Amazon Prime Day. During the event, the online retailer slashed prices on tons of items. It was a huge success, and every year since that time, the retailer has held the event on a yearly basis.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Amazon Prime Day has yet to officially set a day for its Prime event, though last year it was held July 12-13, 2022. Prior to that, the pandemic had delayed the event until October. So when will Amazon Prime Day 2023 take place? Although we can’t say for certain, our guess would be July. This has always been Amazon’s preferred time, and it helps separate the event from Black Friday sales toward the holiday season.

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to get some good deals There are plenty of retailers out there, and many are discounting products ahead of Prime Day in order to steal some of Amazon’s thunder. If you’re looking for a great deal, check out some of our best deal hubs to see if there’s anything that catches your fancy:

What countries can take part in Amazon Prime Day 2023? Although we have no official information, it’s like Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be offered in the same regions: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, Poland, Sweden, and the US.

What do I need to do to shop during the event?

Shutterstock

The biggest requirement for participating in Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a Prime membership. It costs $14.99 a month or $139 for an annual membership. The good news for new Prime members is that you can sign up and get a 30-day free trial. If you sign up a couple of weeks before the Prime Day 2022 launch date, you can shop and take advantage of all of its discounts, and then cancel your membership afterward before the trial period ends.

Of course, you may want to keep your Prime membership after the event. Membership includes access to lots of other services, including Amazon Prime Video streaming TV shows and movies, discounts on items even after Prime Day, and much more.

What kinds of deals can we expect from Amazon Prime Day 2022? The retailer has yet to announce its Prime Day 2023 discounts. That said history makes it easy for us to make some guesses. You can likely expect special discounts on products from companies like Beats, iRobot, Sony, Bose, and SharkNinja.

Amazon will also be selling a lot of its own products with big price cuts during the event. That will almost certainly include many popular electronic devices, including its Kindle e-readers, its Echo smart speakers, its Fire tablets, and its Fire TV sticks and smart televisions. You can expect discounts of 50% or more during the time period.

In addition, other third-party sellers will likely have huge discounts on many of their products as well. That means you can likely save big on purchases like smart TVs, smartphones, clothes, cameras, laptops, desktop PCs, game consoles, and much more. Also, look for discounted digital prices on movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, along with price cuts on Prime Video channel subscriptions.

In addition to the deals that will be available throughout the event, you can also expect to see special time-sensitive discounts as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals. That includes Gold Box deals that last 24 hours or Lightning Deals that usually last just a few hours.

Will other online retailers try to compete during Amazon Prime Day 2022? You bet they will. In the past, retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and others have either matched or beaten the discounts for many major products offered by Amazon during the event. We expect that to happen this year as well. In other words, even if you don’t have a Prime membership, there will still be ways to save big on many products during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

FAQs

When can I get notified when an Amazon Prime Day deal goes live? You can access Alexa-supported devices to add Amazon products to your Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. You can then set up Alexa so you can be notified if they get a Prime Day discount.

Can I get a Prime Day discount on Amazon Fresh groceries? Prime members can get a 20% discount on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores across the US starting June 29.

Can I get special deals on an Amazon Prime Rewards credit card? Yes. July 1 through July 29, Prime members who get approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly.

That’s all you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023. Again, we will update this article when we have more information. When the event actually does launch, we will be spotlighting the best discounts and deals that will be available during Prime Day 2023.

Comments