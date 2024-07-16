Prime Day deals: The best smart doorbell deals available now

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, bringing some of the hottest deals we’ll see in the whole year. There are plenty of amazing offers available right now, but you have to act quick, considering the even runs between July 16-17. Have you been looking for a new smart doorbell? We’ve searched high and low, and here are the best ones we could find.

Note: Some of these deals require an Amazon Prime subscription. If you’re not onboard yet, it might be worth signing up, especially considering new members can get a 30-day free trial.

Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro R811 – 60% off

Let’s kick things off with the Botslab Video Doorbell 2 Pro, a camera that will save you money during Amazon Prime Day, as well as all days to come. You can currently buy this doorbell for just $100.49, after applying a $42 coupon and redeeming an extra 5% offer with promo code 054WMESB. These can be activated straight from the Amazon page, but you have to do it manually, so make sure to do so before adding it to your cart.

This doorbell comes with plenty of features and benefits. The 180-degree angle offers a fisheye view that will cover a much wider area than usual. You can view packages on the floor, as well as most of the roof, giving you ample coverage so you know what’s going on at the doorstep. But if that view is not to your liking, you can also use VR Mode, Horizontal Correction Mode, or Vertical Correction Mode, which will all offer a more natural perspective. It even has AI recognition, HDR, and night vision, as well as two-way audio.

The reason we mention this is a product that keeps on saving you money is because there is no cloud storage fee. You get this for free, and you can also take advantage of the 32GB onboard storage space. Don’t worry about changing batteries too often, either. The 6,400mAh battery can last up to 210 days. You can also hardwire it if you prefer.

According to reviews on Amazon, users also praised the excellent after-sales service and overall great experience.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro – 35% off

There’s no denying Ring popularized the smart doorbell market, and Amnazon’s brand is widely recognized among consumers. We know many of you prefer sticking with familiar companies, and if Ring is what you like, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is the latest and greatest available. Normally priced at a whopping $230, you can grab it for just $150 right now. That is, if you are a Prime subscriber.

Ring earned its reputation for a reason, and this doorbell is no lackluster. The 1,536p resolution is outstanding, and it has a 150-degree field of view. Ring even throws in cool features like a birds-eye view of your front area, two-way “Audio Plus,” color night vision, HDR support, and more.

You can use Ring cameras and doorbells without a subscription, but features will be limited. For example, you’ll only be able to view live video. A subscription is required if you wish to access recordings from the cloud. Ring Protect plans start at $4.99 a month.

Tapo TP-Link Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime – 25% off

Because paying $150 bucks for a camera is still a bit high, let’s take things down a notch and start featuring great options from other brands. This one comes from TP-Link, mostly famous for its routers. This Tapo TP-Link Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime usually goes for $120, but right now you can purchase a bundle for just $90.

It comes packed with great features, too. The unit still features a 2K recording resolution, and the field of view is even wider than Ring’s at 160 degrees. It also comes with color night vision, battery life is great at about 180 days. If that’s not enough, you’ll also get two-way audio, AI recognition for detecting both vehicles and people, and the ability to use local storage.

This means you don’t need to pay for a Tapo Care plan. In fact, free users get all the features except for cloud storage for recordings, rich notifications with snapshots, and Smart Sort. And if you want to pay for premium to get access to those, it’s only $3.49 a month.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K – 38% off

Arlo security cameras are great, but they can get pricey. If you want to pair them with a great smart doorbell, the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is just $80, down from its original $130 price point.

Of course, Arlo won’t stay behind, and this camera has all the great features you can expect from a high-end doorbell. You get 2K video with HDR, night vision, motion detection, live notifications, an integrated siren, and two-way audio. What’s more, it actually has a great 180-degree field of view. You can choose to install it with or without wires.

You can also use the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K without a subscription, but this company limits you much more than usual. You’ll pretty much be able to get motion notifications, watch live video, and activate the siren. If you want to enjoy all other features, Arlo Secure prices start at $8 per month for a single camera. This is actually a pretty high price for a doorbell, but Arlo is known for offering better quality, so the higher prices are to be expected. But hey, at least you’ll save on the initial cost!

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera Hardwired with Chime – 37% off

Now, there are great brands in the smart doorbell market for the budget-conscious among us, and one of them is Kasa. This is actually another TP-Link brand, and we find their focus to be providing great value for your money. For example, the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera Hardwired with Chime is normally only $60, but right now you can have it for a mere $38!

That’s quite the steal, and honestly, you’re not sacrificing much. Yes, it also comes with 2K video recording! Other features include a 160-degree field of view, two-way audio, night vision, and more. You even get the Chime included! The only real downside is that it needs to be hardwired, but some of you may prefer that, as you will never have to deal with charging or swapping out batteries.

This one also allows you to store recordings locally using a microSD card. Kasa Care plans start at $3 a month if you want all the features.

Blink Video Doorbell – 50% off

Now, if you really want to stick with an Amazon brand, but don’t want to pay Ring prices, there’s also Blink. It just so happens this sub-brand happens to have today’s hottest deal, too, offering both the cheapest and the most heavily discounted smart doorbell on this list of Prime Day deals. If you have a Prime subscription, you can buy a Blink Video Doorbell for just $30, half the full $60 price, which is arguably still very cheap.

Features get a bit more basic with this one, but it is still a pretty good doorbell camera. It supports 1080p recording, motion alerts, and two-way audio. You can choose to use it wired or with batteries. The thing with using batteries is that you’ll need to get a couple of AA ones, but battery life is estimated at two years, so swapping them shouldn’t get too annoying. You also get the option to use cloud storage or local storage, but if you want to store clips locally you’ll also need a Sync Module 2. Amazon also sells a bundle with the Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for $35.

Similar to Ring, Blink allows you to use its products for free, but functionality is pretty limited. You can get motion notifications and watch live video for up to five minutes. Paid Plans start at $3 for a single device.

Are you looking for other hot deals? Check out the Android Authority deals hub for all the latest discounts on the best products around.

