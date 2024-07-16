Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best smart home Prime Day deals
Turning your house into a smart home can be as expensive or as affordable as you want it to be. One thing is for sure, though: waiting for good deals on your smart home products is always smart. Right now might be the best time to get some of that tech you’ve had an eye on, as Amazon Prime Day is pushing full force with some of the best deals we’ll see in the whole year. Here’s a collection of the best smart home Prime Day deals we’ve come across so far.
Of course, there are plenty of smart home offers to be had today and tomorrow. Many products are discounted, often by several hundreds of dollars. Just make sure to act quickly, as Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 16-17, and the deals will be gone soon.
There are a bunch of smart home categories; pretty much any appliance can be made smart now. We’ll divide things up into categories just to make your search for the perfect smart home deals easier. Let’s get started.
The best smart speaker Prime Day deals
Let’s get started with something functional and simple. You can use smart speakers for simple things like listening to music, but they also make it easy to control your smart home using voice commands.
Our favorite pick: Amazon Echo Dot for $25 ($25 off)
The Amazon Echo Dot strikes a perfect balance between value and price. It is currently going for only $25, amounting to a 50% discount. This smart speaker is powered by Alexa, and will do great controlling your smart home appliances, as well as playing music and getting you any information you ask for. It also has cool features like motion detection and a temperature sensor, which allows you to automate connected thermostats or lights. If you use an eero router, you can even use this speaker as a Wi-Fi extender.
Other great smart speakers:
- Amazon Echo Dot with Sengled Smart Color Bulb for $27 ($43 off)
- Amazon Echo Pop for $18 ($22 off)
- Amazon Echo for $55 ($45 off)
- Marshall Uxbridge for $100 ($120 off)
- Sonos Era 100 for $199 ($50 off)
The best smart display Prime Day deals
If you want to take things up a notch, a smart display can do more. You can view weather details, visualize your smart home controls, and more.
Our favorite pick: Amazon Echo Spot for $45 ($35 off)
The Amazon Echo Spot is the most recent smart display from the online retailer. It is actually more of a hybrid between a smart display and a smart speaker. Because it is smaller, the screen can show much less, but you still get visuals on the weather, time, alarms, and more. You can also control smart home products, both via voice commands or the touchscreen. And it even has motion detection.
Other great smart displays:
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 ($40 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $85 ($65 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 for $200 ($50 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $220 ($60 off)
The best smart light Prime Day deals
It’s time to start accessorizing your smart home. The easiest and most affordable upgrade is getting some smart lights, which you can control using your smart speaker, smart display, or phone app.
Our favorite pick: Kasa Smart Light Bulb 4-pack for $21 ($19 off)
If all you want is to cover a few rooms in smart lights, these Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are great. They are 60W equivalents and feature 800 lumens of brightness. And while most affordable smart lights tend to sacrifice light colors, this ones support up to 16 million color variations. They require no hub, and can be controlled using either Alexa or Google Assistant.
Other great smart lights:
- Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Light Bulb 3-pack for $76 ($59 off)
- GE CYNC Smart LED Light Bulbs 4-pack for $31.49 ($13.50 off)
- Amazon Basics Smart A19 LED Light Bulb for $9 ($4 off)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 for $6 ($11 off)
- Govee Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack for $23 ($12 off)
- Govee RGBIC Gaming Lights 10ft Neon Rope for $50 ($40 off)
The best smart switch and plug Prime Day deals
If you want to control your traditional electronics you can use smart switches and plugs. This will obviously give you less control than smart lights or appliances, but at least you can turn them off and on intelligently.
Our favorite pick: Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for $12 ($8 off)
If all you want to do is turn your lights on or off, this Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 will do the trick just fine. You can install it yourself, and TP-Link includes instructions. No hub is required, and it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. At just $12 bucks, it’s a no-brainer.
Other great smart switches and plugs:
- Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220 for $15 ($8 off)
- Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Motion Sensor Switch for $18 ($12 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $13 ($12 off)
- Govee Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring 4-pack for $29 ($7 off)
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 for $19 ($11 off)
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $16 ($9 off)
The best smart thermostat Prime Day deals
Smart thermostats are known to pay for themselves in savings. And if you take advantage of one of these Amazon Prime Day deals, the savings will begin even faster!
Our favorite pick: Google Nest Thermostat for $85 ($45 off)
The Google Nest Thermostat is our favorite smart thermostat, and while you can find some better Amazon Prime Day deals, we believe this is worth the upgrade. For starters, it just looks much nicer. This matters, as a thermostat is something you will see all the time. The Nest Thermostat is very smart. It knows when you leave, and will turn off the AC to save energy. A feature called Savings Finder will also find ways to help you save more, and suggest them to you via the app. It can be controlled with Google Assistant and all Matter-certified voice assistants.
Other great smart thermostats:
The best robot vacuum Prime Day deals
Another great way to make your home smarter is to get a nice robot vacuum. This will keep your home cleaner, as well as save you time so you can go do worry about what matters most.
Our favorite pick: Narwal Freo for $600 ($800 off)
If you want the best robot vacuum and mop you can buy for a reasonable price, we believe the Narwal Freo is the best option you can find this Amazon Prime Day. It’s a previous-generation device, but it is still very capable. It suctions at 3,000Pa and mops at 12N of pressure. Additionally, the dock can wash and dry the mopping pads. This is a high-end robot at a mid-tier price.
Other great robot vacuums:
- Narwal Freo X Ultra for $950 ($550 off)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra for $950 ($650 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo for $900 ($300 off)
- YEEDI M12 PRO Plus for $669 ($430 off)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i3 Plus for $330 ($270 off)
The best smart camera, doorbell, and lock Prime Day deals
Now, let’s think about security a bit. You’ll want to keep your smart home safe, and we have found plenty of deals on smart security cameras, doorbells, and even locks.
Our favorite pick: Blink Outdoor 4 5-pack for $160 ($240 off)
If you want to cover your home’s whole perimeter, you will probably have enough with this 5-pack security camera bundle. The Blink Outdoor 4 is pretty nice, too. It can record at 1080p, supports two-way audio, and has night vision. It uses AA batteries, but you won’t have to worry too much about replacing them, as battery life is estimated at two years. These require no wiring and can really be mounted anywhere. You’ll also get a Sync Module 2, allowing you to record locally.
Other great smart security products:
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor for $250 ($80 off)
- Blink Mini 2-pack for $30 ($20 off)
- WYZE Cam Pan v3 for $28.48 ($11.50 off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $55 ($45 off)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $150 ($80 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell for $120 ($60 off)
- Blink Video Doorbell for $30 ($30 off)
- August Home Smart Lock for $111.76 ($118 off)
- SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro for $84 ($36 off)
- Yale Assure Lock 2 for $187 ($53 off)
Miscellaneous
There are some really random smart home products you can get. Here are some you might enjoy!
- GoveeLife Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle for $43.49 ($46.50 off)
- GoveeLife 42-inch Tower Fan for $100 ($50 off)
- MEATER Plus smart meat thermometer for $66.44 ($33.51 off)
- SwitchBot Automatic Curtain Opener 3 for $63 ($27 off)
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 ($13 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $90 ($30 off)
