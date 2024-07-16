Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Turning your house into a smart home can be as expensive or as affordable as you want it to be. One thing is for sure, though: waiting for good deals on your smart home products is always smart. Right now might be the best time to get some of that tech you’ve had an eye on, as Amazon Prime Day is pushing full force with some of the best deals we’ll see in the whole year. Here’s a collection of the best smart home Prime Day deals we’ve come across so far.

Of course, there are plenty of smart home offers to be had today and tomorrow. Many products are discounted, often by several hundreds of dollars. Just make sure to act quickly, as Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 16-17, and the deals will be gone soon.

Also, keep in mind that these discounts are mostly exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Amazon Prime pricing here. It might be worth signing up to take advantage of all these amazing deals, even if it is for a month. And if you are a new member, you can catch a 30-day free trial!

The best smart home Prime Day deals There are a bunch of smart home categories; pretty much any appliance can be made smart now. We’ll divide things up into categories just to make your search for the perfect smart home deals easier. Let’s get started.

The best smart speaker Prime Day deals Let’s get started with something functional and simple. You can use smart speakers for simple things like listening to music, but they also make it easy to control your smart home using voice commands.

Our favorite pick: Amazon Echo Dot for $25 ($25 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 Prime Day Deal!

The Amazon Echo Dot strikes a perfect balance between value and price. It is currently going for only $25, amounting to a 50% discount. This smart speaker is powered by Alexa, and will do great controlling your smart home appliances, as well as playing music and getting you any information you ask for. It also has cool features like motion detection and a temperature sensor, which allows you to automate connected thermostats or lights. If you use an eero router, you can even use this speaker as a Wi-Fi extender.

The best smart display Prime Day deals If you want to take things up a notch, a smart display can do more. You can view weather details, visualize your smart home controls, and more.

Our favorite pick: Amazon Echo Spot for $45 ($35 off)

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Shoe the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $35.00 Prime Day Deal!

The Amazon Echo Spot is the most recent smart display from the online retailer. It is actually more of a hybrid between a smart display and a smart speaker. Because it is smaller, the screen can show much less, but you still get visuals on the weather, time, alarms, and more. You can also control smart home products, both via voice commands or the touchscreen. And it even has motion detection.

The best smart light Prime Day deals It’s time to start accessorizing your smart home. The easiest and most affordable upgrade is getting some smart lights, which you can control using your smart speaker, smart display, or phone app.

Our favorite pick: Kasa Smart Light Bulb 4-pack for $21 ($19 off)

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Go ahead, choose a new color every day for the rest of your life. TP-Link managed to fit just about everything you can ask for into its Kasa Smart light bulbs. You can leave the hub behind and control everything from the palm of your hand at a price the competition can't quite catch. See price at Amazon Save $19.76 Prime Day Deal!

If all you want is to cover a few rooms in smart lights, these Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are great. They are 60W equivalents and feature 800 lumens of brightness. And while most affordable smart lights tend to sacrifice light colors, this ones support up to 16 million color variations. They require no hub, and can be controlled using either Alexa or Google Assistant.

The best smart switch and plug Prime Day deals If you want to control your traditional electronics you can use smart switches and plugs. This will obviously give you less control than smart lights or appliances, but at least you can turn them off and on intelligently.

Our favorite pick: Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for $12 ($8 off)

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 See price at Amazon Save $8.01 Prime Day Deal!

If all you want to do is turn your lights on or off, this Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 will do the trick just fine. You can install it yourself, and TP-Link includes instructions. No hub is required, and it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. At just $12 bucks, it’s a no-brainer.

The best smart thermostat Prime Day deals Smart thermostats are known to pay for themselves in savings. And if you take advantage of one of these Amazon Prime Day deals, the savings will begin even faster!

Our favorite pick: Google Nest Thermostat for $85 ($45 off)

Google Nest Thermostat Google Nest Thermostat Possibly the prettiest thermostat on the market Affordable, easy to install, and approachable, the Google Nest Thermostat is a great addition to any smart home. The device includes presence sensing that activates the display when it detects that you're home, and switches it off when you're not, and HVAC monitoring for better home management. See price at Amazon Save $44.01 Prime Day Deal!

The Google Nest Thermostat is our favorite smart thermostat, and while you can find some better Amazon Prime Day deals, we believe this is worth the upgrade. For starters, it just looks much nicer. This matters, as a thermostat is something you will see all the time. The Nest Thermostat is very smart. It knows when you leave, and will turn off the AC to save energy. A feature called Savings Finder will also find ways to help you save more, and suggest them to you via the app. It can be controlled with Google Assistant and all Matter-certified voice assistants.

The best robot vacuum Prime Day deals Another great way to make your home smarter is to get a nice robot vacuum. This will keep your home cleaner, as well as save you time so you can go do worry about what matters most.

Our favorite pick: Narwal Freo for $600 ($800 off)

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerful multi-surface cleaning solution The Narwal Freo is an impressive floor cleaning solution. In one device you get a vacuum and a mop, which docks to a self-cleaning, auto-charging station for hassle-free automated floor cleaning. Packed with LiDAR, Narwal's DirtSense technology ensures a thorough clean. See price at Amazon Save $800.00 Prime Day deal!

If you want the best robot vacuum and mop you can buy for a reasonable price, we believe the Narwal Freo is the best option you can find this Amazon Prime Day. It’s a previous-generation device, but it is still very capable. It suctions at 3,000Pa and mops at 12N of pressure. Additionally, the dock can wash and dry the mopping pads. This is a high-end robot at a mid-tier price.

The best smart camera, doorbell, and lock Prime Day deals Now, let’s think about security a bit. You’ll want to keep your smart home safe, and we have found plenty of deals on smart security cameras, doorbells, and even locks.

Our favorite pick: Blink Outdoor 4 5-pack for $160 ($240 off)

If you want to cover your home’s whole perimeter, you will probably have enough with this 5-pack security camera bundle. The Blink Outdoor 4 is pretty nice, too. It can record at 1080p, supports two-way audio, and has night vision. It uses AA batteries, but you won’t have to worry too much about replacing them, as battery life is estimated at two years. These require no wiring and can really be mounted anywhere. You’ll also get a Sync Module 2, allowing you to record locally.

