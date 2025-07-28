Poll: Which abandoned Android phone features do you miss the most?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Our phones have undergone remarkable changes over the years of their existence. Android phones are unwarrantedly sleeker, significantly faster, have larger screens, and even feature cameras that, for most non-professionals, can replace a DSLR or a mirrorless camera. Yet, Android manufacturers have made some compromises to make the phone less bulky, increase internal space for more advanced components, or even just to save costs.

Newer Android phones are deprived of some amazingly useful features, such as FM radio, notification LEDs, and the beloved headphone jack. Even though most hardcore Android fans have moved on, some of these features can still evoke a strong sense of nostalgia and are difficult to forget, especially if you banked on their utility and haven’t found a perfect replacement. So, today we’re asking you about features from old Android phones that you miss or still hope to return.

Which forgotten Android feature do you still crave or want back? 59 votes 3.5mm headphone jack 27 % Removable battery 24 % Expadable storage 17 % IR blaster 10 % Notification light 17 % FM radio 5 % Any others (tell us in the comments below!) 0 %

For me, the biggest letdown, as I believe might have been for many others, was the removal of a headphone jack. While I have (unwillingly) adjusted to Bluetooth headsets, I sometimes still crave the ease and flexibility of using wired headphones. Despite the lack of dependence on wires in Bluetooth headsets, I loathe the arduous process of keeping each headset charged (and as someone who reviews many of them, this is really exhausting!) or pairing it to the device I’m using at the moment.

I have my gripes with the lack of a removable battery too. I doubt I would need to pull out a battery to recover an unresponsive phone, simply because there are far fewer instances. However, I despise taking the phone to a service center to replace the battery, which is pertinent in case of a faulty one. As someone who still has a Pixel 6a, I might have no choice but to do that to avoid becoming another victim of battery fire, and I really wish we still lived in simpler times of phones with removable batteries.

What additional features do you think should also be on the list above? I wouldn’t be surprised if your decisions for buying an Android device still revolve around having one or a few of the features from older Android phones. If that is so, tell us in the comments below.

