Poll: Have you changed the battery on your phone?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S5 was my favorite phone ever, mainly due to the removable battery. If I were out all day and running low on power, I just grabbed a spare from my bag, and I was back to 100% in 30 seconds. But that’s a thing of the past on the Galaxy S line, along with most other flagships. Getting a new battery for most modern smartphones involves sending it to specialists or using your own hotshot engineering skills.

While I’m not convinced, manufacturers will tell you non-removable batteries are better. It’s partly about water and dust resistance, partly about building a sleeker device, and partly about performance and safety. Sealed batteries allow for larger capacities in tighter spaces and reduce the risk of user error. But it’s also made it harder to do basic upkeep when your battery inevitably declines.

Have you changed the battery on your sealed phone? 50 votes Yes, I replaced it myself with a home kit 10 % Yes, I sent it to a the manufacturer or a repair shop 18 % No 72 %

These days, most people don’t bother replacing the battery at all. Even when the charge barely gets them through the day, they either live with it or upgrade. And while we have plenty of tips for maximising your phone’s charge, there’s no real substitute for a healthy cell.

We’ve also covered what your options are if you do want to swap your battery, including when it’s worth it, how much it costs, and what to expect from third-party repair shops. But we’re curious about how many of you actually go through the hassle of these steps.

Have you ever actually changed the battery in a recent phone? We’re not asking about devices like my old Galaxy S5 — we mean sealed phones from the past 10 years or so. Let us know in the poll above, and feel free to share your experience in the comments below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.