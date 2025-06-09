Survey reveals the fierce loyalty of Android fans

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

While the name of our site shows where our main loyalties sit, we’re not afraid to praise Apple when it pulls off an engineering feat. That said, we know our fans are mainly of the Android persuasion. What we wondered was, how many of you would consider switching from Android to iOS at some point? We ran a poll to find out.

For full transparency, we ran the survey in an article by Mitja Rutnik about why he personally wouldn’t consider switching. Mitja makes a compelling case for sticking with Android, despite acknowledging the strengths of iPhones and iOS. His argument centers on Android’s greater flexibility, from the range of hardware and custom launchers to a cleaner app drawer and better integration with Google services. He also highlights the value of familiarity, explaining that years of ingrained habits make switching feel unnecessarily disruptive.

Let’s find out if you agreed with him.

Would you ever switch from Android to iOS?

As the chart shows, the survey results were as conclusive as they were predictable. Of the thousands of responses, almost 80% of you said that you wouldn’t consider switching from Android to iOS. Around a quarter of those remaining had already made the switch, meaning only 15% of you still using Android would be open to crossing over to iOS.

This isn’t exactly a surprise. Not only are most of our readers firmly in the Android camp, but the survey also came after a persuasive article about why an Android expert prefers that ecosystem. What is perhaps more revealing is the range of reasons given for the votes in the comments section of Mitja’s piece.

Some responders had switched to iOS, appreciating the simplicity and ecosystem integration.

Many users in the comments echoed Mitja’s main points about freedom, customization, and practicality. Several of you emphasized Android’s open file system, custom launchers, better app organization, and overall flexibility. As Jim Vlahos put it, “There are many reasons I can’t stand iOS,” listing everything from a lack of a proper app drawer to missing UI conveniences. Moonman highlighted another common sentiment: iOS limits technical users, while Android allows full access to tools like torrent clients, proper browsers, and advanced network analyzers.

There were a few dissenting or more nuanced takes. Soumisezita shared a thoughtful comment about potentially switching to iPhone purely for its superior accessibility features, noting that Android’s recent changes “killed” a built-in text-to-speech engine she depended on. Some other responders had also switched to iOS, appreciating the simplicity and ecosystem integration, pushing back on some of Mitja’s criticisms.

Still, the overwhelming vibe in the thread favors Android’s power-user appeal and distrust of Apple’s walled-garden approach, summed up by Darrian with the blunt: “I only need one reason: iOS sucks.” We wouldn’t go that far, although today’s offerings at the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote certainly didn’t bowl us over.