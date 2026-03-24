Pixel Watch support for Google's fantastic Calling Cards could be just around the corner

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated its support page for creating a Calling Card, adding a section for compatible Wear OS devices.

It appears the feature is only available for the Pixel Watch 2 and higher.

This update could suggest that Calling Cards on Wear OS is close to rolling out.

When Calling Card was first introduced on Android, there were two main complaints. One of these complaints was that the user could not create their own custom Calling Card. Google has fixed that oversight with the March Pixel Drop. The other complaint was that the feature was not supported on Wear OS, but you may not have to wait much longer for support to arrive.

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If you’re unfamiliar with Calling Card, it’s a feature that’s very similar to Apple’s Contact Posters. It lets you personalize the calling screen with full-screen images. So when you receive a call from a friend or family member, you’re greeted by something more visually interesting than the generic incoming call screen.

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Google has updated the support page for Calling Card with a new section for Wear OS devices. The section only mentions Pixel Watches, suggesting that support may only be available for Google’s devices.

Specifically, you’ll need a Pixel Watch 2 or higher running on Wear OS 4 or later with the Phone by Google app installed (version 150 and up). Additionally, you’ll need a Pixel phone running Android 14 or later with version 210 or later of the Phone by Google app.

In order to use the feature, the company states: A connection between the Pixel watch and the Pixel phone must exist. When you make calls, the Calling Card displays on the watch if its available on the connected phone.

Google confirmed that Calling Card support would come to Wear OS not long after we found evidence suggesting as much back in February. However, it remains unclear exactly when support will roll out. The update to the support page suggests that the rollout could happen soon.

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