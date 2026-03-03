Google's Calling Cards finally catch up to Apple's Contact Posters with latest feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding more personalization to Android’s Calling Card feature.

You can now create your own custom Calling Card that your friends will see when you call them.

You can choose to share your card with everyone or limit it to just your contacts.

Google rolled out Calling Card — Android’s take on Apple’s Contact Posters feature — in August last year. While it was a nice touch to give the calling screen some personality, it was lacking some important features. Chief among them was that users could not set their own Calling Card. Google has now corrected that mistake with its latest update.

As a brief refresher, Calling Card allows you to spruce up the calling screen with a picture of the person calling you, along with whatever stylized text you selected. Although you could create Calling Cards for your friends and family, you couldn’t create a custom Calling Card for yourself.

However, we discovered through an APK teardown back in October that Google was working on allowing users to create their own card that would show on their contacts’ devices. At the time, we didn’t know when Google would roll out this capability, but that question has now been answered.

As part of today’s Android ecosystem update, the tech giant announced it is rolling out custom Calling Cards for users. With this change, you’ll now be able to select a photo, font, and font color for your own caller ID. The next time you make a call, the recipient will see whatever photo and text you chose for your card. You’ll also be able to choose whether you want everyone to see your card or only your contacts. And you can edit or remove your card at any time.

This is far from the only update Google rolled out today. For example, if you’ve put a tracker tag in your suitcase, Find Hub now lets you share a link with participating airlines if you need help finding your luggage.

