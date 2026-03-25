Those lovely Android Calling Cards are already showing up on Pixel Watch calls

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Calling Cards offer a custom way to get voice calls started on your phone.

Google just shared that Calling Cards would soon roll out on Pixel Watches, as well.

After seeing new support documentation going live, we’re now learning that the feature has started hitting users.

What do they say about great artists stealing? Apple’s Contact Posters added a fun new graphical spin to tired, old voice calls, and it didn’t take long for Google to get in on the action itself with the very similar Calling Cards. Those have been getting even better lately, adding features like the ability to share your own Card with friends. And now the latest expansion brings Calling Cards to your wrist.

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Earlier this month, Google confirmed that Calling Cards were coming to Wear OS “soon.” And then just yesterday, we spotted a support page that sure made it look like that arrival could be imminent.

Well, apparently “imminent” was a whole lot closer than even we realized at the time, as some users are already starting to see this new feature arrive. Reader kirbsthefox responds in the comments that they’re seeing Calling Cards on their own watch, and user Eternal on Telegram has it as well — they’re even sharing some screens with us:

While we’re happy to see this support arrive, it doesn’t appear to be nearly as full-featured as we get on phones — at least not yet. While we can see the custom picture assigned to callers, this doesn’t appear to pick up any custom font or color options.

That’s arguably not worth getting bent out of shape about, but at the same time, it would go a long way towards delivering a cohesive Android voice call experience if Google wanted to correct that oversight — fingers crossed!

Using Calling Cards on Wear OS requires both a Pixel smartphone and a Pixel Watch 2 or newer. Google has yet to talk about any plans for an expansion to other hardware.

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