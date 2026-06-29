Pixel Watch 5 passes a big milestone on the way to this summer's upcoming launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Four new devices from Google have been approved for sale in the US by the FCC.

We believe these devices to be different configurations of the yet-unannounced Pixel Watch 5.

We’re expecting an official Pixel Watch 5 announcement in August.

The Pixel Watch 5 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we’ve seen it pop up in a couple of notable places — including, bizarrely, in the ocean off the Caribbean island of St. Martin. Now, though, it looks like the upcoming wearable’s been spotted somewhere more expected.

FCC documentation shows that four new devices from Google have been cleared for sale in the US. None of the paperwork uses the name Pixel Watch anywhere, but four FCC listings each use model numbers we saw pop up in India’s BIS database earlier this month: G0F3Y, G1XJ6, G25QD, and GFW3R. We’re expecting these model numbers represent four separate Pixel Watch 5 models: two sizes, each available with and without LTE connectivity.

The listings don’t confirm any juicy details about the upcoming wearable, but FCC certification is a key step in getting any new wireless device to market in the US. The filings show that Google applied for clearance in April. With the Pixel Watch 5 set to launch in a matter of weeks, all that’s left now is for Google to announce the thing.

We’re still waiting to hear specifics about the Pixel Watch 5, as well as the Pixel 11 series. Rumors point to Google’s new Tensor G6 chipset bringing some significant performance enhancements, but we don’t have any official info about any of Google’s next generation of phones and watches yet.

We shouldn’t have much longer to wait: For the past couple of years, Google’s held events to launch Pixel-branded hardware during the month of August. That’ll likely be the case this year, too.

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