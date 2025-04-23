That's hot: Android will soon add an easy shortcut to the Pixel Thermometer app

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a lock screen shortcut for the Pixel Thermometer app, aiming to make temperature readings quicker on supported Pixel phones.

Found in Android 16 Beta 4 code, this optional shortcut aims to reduce the steps currently needed to open the app via the launcher after unlocking.

The Temperature shortcut isn’t live yet and could potentially roll out with the Pixel 10 or a later update.

Of all the many amazing Pixel-only features, the Pixel Thermometer app is perhaps one of the most polarizing. For many users, it serves little to no purpose, but for some, it’s an invaluable tool. The app uses an infrared sensor available on select Pixel Pro phones to measure the temperature of objects and the human body. Simply open the app, select the mode, and point the sensor at the object or person whose temperature you want to measure.

Pixel Thermometer offers simple, contactless temperature readings without needing a dedicated infrared thermometer. However, launching the app could be simpler. Currently, you have to unlock your phone before you can open the app from the launcher. If Google offered a shortcut to launch the Pixel Thermometer app from the lock screen, that would reduce the time needed to take a reading. Fortunately, Google is working on doing just that.

While digging through the latest Android 16 beta release, I discovered code in the SystemUI app suggesting Google will add a new ‘Thermometer’ option to Android’s lock screen shortcut customization page. With some effort, I enabled the ‘Thermometer’ option, allowing me to add the new shortcut to the lock screen.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Pressing down on the ‘Thermometer’ shortcut launches the app as expected, but it doesn’t launch on top of the lock screen. Instead, you must first unlock the device before the app appears, which is likely to protect your recent temperature readings from prying eyes. This step adds some friction, but it’s still faster than unlocking the device and then opening the app from the launcher, especially since you currently have to unlock the device anyways. However, this isn’t an issue if you use face unlock without the “skip lock screen” option on your Pixel phone. In that scenario, the device will likely unlock before you even press the ‘Thermometer’ shortcut.

The new ‘Thermometer’ shortcut isn’t live yet in Android 16 Beta 4, and I don’t know when it’ll roll out. Leaked renders of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL suggest Google’s next phones will retain the infrared sensor, so it’s possible Google will hold this shortcut for the Pixel 10 launch or a Pixel Drop update shortly after. In any case, we’re glad Google is expanding the list of available lock screen shortcuts on Pixel phones; we just wish they would give us a customizable shortcut to launch any app of our choosing.

