Android 16 Beta 4 is out now, as testing extends to more non-Pixel devices

TL;DR Android 16 Beta 4 is now available for Pixel phones.

Testers can manually download an OTA or factory image, but most will want to wait for an update notification.

We’re now within spitting distance of Android 16 stable, due later this quarter.

Google is putting the finishing touches on Android 16, and last night told us to look forward to Beta 4 arriving today. While we’re not quite to the point where the new OS update is ready for a stable release, this Platform Stability phase of development signals that we’re really getting down to wire for Google making changes and getting its code ready for wide deployment. Right on schedule, Android 16 Beta 4 is now ready to install for Pixel phones and tablets.

Google

We already saw Android 16 testing spread to both OnePlus and Xiaomi, and now Google shares that’s extending to even more manufacturers:

Google

Android 16 Beta 4: What’s new This is the second major Platform Stability release in the Android 16 cycle, so changes are largely locked-in at this point in terms of the API and system functionality. That said, we’re already spotting some work on changes behind the scenes, like fixing the whole mess DND has become through Modes, and progress on new effects for video calls.

Google reiterates that it’s on target for a Q2 2025 release, and reminds testers already enrolled in the Beta that they’ll be getting notifications when their OTA update is ready to install.

We haven’t seen Google update its downloads just yet, but if you do want to manually reinstall, those should be available for you shortly.

This release also marks the first occasion the Pixel 9a is eligible to join Google’s Android Beta program.

