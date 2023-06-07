The customizable lock screen is working in Android 14 beta 3, check it out!

At Google I/O 2023, Google confirmed that Android 14 would get a nifty new customization feature. At some point, you would be able to change the elements of your lock screen to make it more in line with your vibe. However, at the time, Google didn’t indicate when we would be able to try this for ourselves.

Today, with the launch of the third Android 14 beta, we finally have access to Android 14 lock screen customizations. On Pixels, the feature lives in the Wallpaper & Style section, which you can access via Android Settings or by long-pressing on an empty spot on your home screen.

Once there, you’ll see your familiar controls for your home screen, including your wallpaper (obviously). However, a new tab at the top of the page allows you to switch to a lock screen section, which is wholly new. Check it out below.

Android 14 lock screen customizations

Essentially, there are five things you can do with this new customization suite:

Change the font style — There are currently nine choices, including the default that already appears on all Pixels.

— There are currently nine choices, including the default that already appears on all Pixels. Change the font color — There are currently nine pastel choices across the color spectrum, with a tenth choice being Material You. If you choose a specific color, you can use the slider to change the density of that color.

— There are currently nine pastel choices across the color spectrum, with a tenth choice being Material You. If you choose a specific color, you can use the slider to change the density of that color. Change the font size — You can choose Dynamic (the default on Pixels today), which becomes huge when you have no notifications and small when you have some. The other option here is Small, which leaves the clock in its small state all the time. Note that the preview doesn’t work for this option, but it does work as intended once you exit the preview.

— You can choose Dynamic (the default on Pixels today), which becomes huge when you have no notifications and small when you have some. The other option here is Small, which leaves the clock in its small state all the time. Note that the preview doesn’t work for this option, but it does work as intended once you exit the preview. Shortcuts — You can have two shortcuts on the lock screen, with each appearing at the lower corners. Your shortcut choices are Wallet, Camera, Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR Code Scanner, Device Controls, Flashlight, and Video Call. You can choose to have only one shortcut if you like or no shortcuts at all. You can even have two of the same shortcut if you want.

— You can have two shortcuts on the lock screen, with each appearing at the lower corners. Your shortcut choices are Wallet, Camera, Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR Code Scanner, Device Controls, Flashlight, and Video Call. You can choose to have only one shortcut if you like or no shortcuts at all. You can even have two of the same shortcut if you want. Change the wallpaper — This is no different than what you can do today, with your home screen and your lock screen having different wallpapers. This is just another way of doing that.

We expect the Android 14 lock screen customization tool to see further refinements as we get nearer to the stable launch of the operating system. For now, though, this seems like a welcome new way to make your phone feel more you.