Pixel Tablet price hits all time low for Black Friday 2023

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Tablet is now available at its lowest price ever for Black Friday 2023. The slate usually retails for $499 but is now going for $398 on Amazon. That means you can save a good $100 on the multi-purpose device right now. The deal also throws in the Charging Speaker Dock that turns the Android tablet into a Google Nest smart display.

The Pixel Tablet launched in May this year and comes equipped with Google’s Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of fixed storage. The display is a central part of any tablet and measures 10.95 inches with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

The best part about the tablet is its Hub Mode, which offers features like a digital photo frame, the ability to use Google Assistant without unlocking the tablet, and a home panel for smart home controls. You can also cast content from your phone to the tablet when it’s docked, albeit not to the tablet when it’s undocked.

You can also head here for more Black Friday deals on other Google Pixel merchandise, including Pixel phones.

