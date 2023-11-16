Best daily deals

Google's killer Black Friday sale includes the Pixel 8 for $549, and much more

The Pixel 8 Pro is also down $200, while the new Pixel Watch 2 drops to just $299.99.
8 hours ago
google pixel watch 2 buds pro 8 pro family bay blue 4
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google got a jump on many of its competitors by kicking off its Black Friday sale early today, and it’s one of the holiday season’s premier events in our eyes. Most of the flagship devices from the US brand are subject to significant discounts, including the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, and much more.

As deals go, it’s tough to look past the discount on the Google Pixel 8. Usually retailing for almost $700, the $150 discount on the Android phone reduces it to just $549. The savings are even bigger on its larger sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro, which is down from $999 to $799. Both price drops are easily the best that we’ve tracked on the devices since they hit the market last month. You can also score $400 off the Pixel Fold, slashing the asking price to just $1,399 for the base model.

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Save $400.00
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Save $200.00
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8
Save $150.00

Here’s a rundown of the gems from the Google Pixel Black Friday sale:

Google smartphone Black Friday deals

Google smartwatch and earbuds deals

Google Nest deals

You can check out the phone deals for yourself via the button below. Be warned, these are going to be going like hotcakes.

