Google's killer Black Friday sale includes the Pixel 8 for $549, and much more

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google got a jump on many of its competitors by kicking off its Black Friday sale early today, and it’s one of the holiday season’s premier events in our eyes. Most of the flagship devices from the US brand are subject to significant discounts, including the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, and much more.

As deals go, it’s tough to look past the discount on the Google Pixel 8. Usually retailing for almost $700, the $150 discount on the Android phone reduces it to just $549. The savings are even bigger on its larger sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro, which is down from $999 to $799. Both price drops are easily the best that we’ve tracked on the devices since they hit the market last month. You can also score $400 off the Pixel Fold, slashing the asking price to just $1,399 for the base model.

Here’s a rundown of the gems from the Google Pixel Black Friday sale:

