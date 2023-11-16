Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google's killer Black Friday sale includes the Pixel 8 for $549, and much more
Google got a jump on many of its competitors by kicking off its Black Friday sale early today, and it’s one of the holiday season’s premier events in our eyes. Most of the flagship devices from the US brand are subject to significant discounts, including the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, and much more.
As deals go, it’s tough to look past the discount on the Google Pixel 8. Usually retailing for almost $700, the $150 discount on the Android phone reduces it to just $549. The savings are even bigger on its larger sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro, which is down from $999 to $799. Both price drops are easily the best that we’ve tracked on the devices since they hit the market last month. You can also score $400 off the Pixel Fold, slashing the asking price to just $1,399 for the base model.
Here’s a rundown of the gems from the Google Pixel Black Friday sale:
Google smartphone Black Friday deals
- Pixel 8 for $549 ($150 off)
- Pixel 8 Pro for $799 ($200 off)
- Pixel 7 Pro for $649 ($250 off)
- Pixel 7a for $374 ($125)
- Pixel Fold for $1,399 ($400 off)
Google smartwatch and earbuds deals
- Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) for $199 ($150 off)
- Pixel Watch (LTE) for $249 ($150 off)
- Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) for $299.99 ($50 off)
- Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) for $349.99 ($50 off)
- Pixel Buds Pro for $119.99 ($80 off)
- Pixel Buds A for $59 ($40 off)
Google Nest deals
- Nest WiFi Pro (three-pack) for $279.99 ($120 off)
- Nest Cam for $239.99 ($90 off)
- Nest Cam with Floodlight for $189.99 ($90 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119.99 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Security Cam (Wired, 2nd Gen) for $69.99 ($30 off)
You can check out the phone deals for yourself via the button below. Be warned, these are going to be going like hotcakes.