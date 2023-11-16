The best early deals of Black Friday 2023: Big sales underway

And just like that, the holidays are here again. There are trips to be made, family gatherings to be endured, and gifts to get. We can’t help with the first two, but we can signpost you to some of the finest Black Friday 2023 deals available. Whether you’re gifting for a loved one or treating yourself as a reward for being good all year, we’ll spotlight the best offers to be found online.

We’ve got a tech focus at Android Authority, so you’re in the wrong place if you’re looking for a new sweater. But if you’re in the market for the hottest new smartphones, headphones, or fitness trackers of the year, scroll on.

Black Friday 2023 quick facts

Black Friday Friday falls on November 24, 2023.

The event originally ran for the Friday after Thanksgiving. It then became a long weekend event, wrapping up with Cyber Monday. In recent years, brands have abandoned the weekend structure entirely in a bid to get your business early, and Black Friday sales commonly start in mid-November.

While it started in the US, the Black Friday sales tradition is now a thing in many countries around the world.

Best Black Friday 2023 retailer deals

You’ll struggle to find a major retailer that isn’t running some kind of Black Friday 2023 sale. It’s our mission to bring you the best that each outlet has to offer below, but you may prefer to peruse the full range each has to offer for yourself. The links below will take you directly to the promotions that each retailer is running.

Black Friday 2023: Active deals

Smartphones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Every year brings new innovations in smartphones, but 2023 has produced a particularly impressive crop. The rivalry between major players is more fierce than ever, especially in the foldables market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launched this year but have fresh competition from the likes of the Google Pixel Fold, the Motorola Razr Plus, and the OnePlus Open. More traditional models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 line are also drawing admiring glances.

You won’t find any iPhone deals here, though. It’s not that we’re blinded by an Android bias — we love the iPhone 15 — it’s just that Apple never seems to offer discounts on the unlocked models of its flagship devices. Take it up with those guys.

Headphones and earbuds

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Marshall Monitor II ANC vs Bose QC35 II texture

Our sister site, SoundGuys, offers expert guidance on all things audio. Once you’ve decided what you’re looking for in the headphones department, it’ll be worth seeing if it’s on the list below. High-end cans can certainly be a shrewd investment if you have a regular commute or a noisy environment, but they can also easily cost you $400 or more. Black Friday is the best time of the year to catch them at a better rate, and plenty of 2023 releases are getting their first holiday discount. We’ve spit them out into headphones and earbuds lists for your consideration.

Tablets and e-readers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The right tablet for you depends on your needs and your budget. If you’re looking for a basic device for streaming and casual gaming, the Amazon Fire range is an affordable choice. Creators will want to go high-end, perhaps even the latest Galaxy Tab S9 or iPad Pro. For bookworms, an e-reader like the Kindle Scribe is the perfect fit. Whichever bucket you fall into, your ideal tablet is probably a lot cheaper today than it has been all year.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Wearables make excellent gifts because they’re devices that no one knows they need until they own one — then they find they can’t live without it. Whether you want to spend almost four figures on the Apple Watch Ultra or under $100 on a functional Amazfit, Black Friday will be the time to get it at a good price. Not to mention that a fitness-tracking smartwatch can be that extra bit of motivation you need to keep pounding the pavement through the winter months.

