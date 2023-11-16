Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best early deals of Black Friday 2023: Big sales underway
And just like that, the holidays are here again. There are trips to be made, family gatherings to be endured, and gifts to get. We can’t help with the first two, but we can signpost you to some of the finest Black Friday 2023 deals available. Whether you’re gifting for a loved one or treating yourself as a reward for being good all year, we’ll spotlight the best offers to be found online.
We’ve got a tech focus at Android Authority, so you’re in the wrong place if you’re looking for a new sweater. But if you’re in the market for the hottest new smartphones, headphones, or fitness trackers of the year, scroll on.
Black Friday 2023 quick facts
- Black Friday Friday falls on November 24, 2023.
- The event originally ran for the Friday after Thanksgiving. It then became a long weekend event, wrapping up with Cyber Monday. In recent years, brands have abandoned the weekend structure entirely in a bid to get your business early, and Black Friday sales commonly start in mid-November.
- While it started in the US, the Black Friday sales tradition is now a thing in many countries around the world.
Black Friday 2023: Active deals
Smartphones
Every year brings new innovations in smartphones, but 2023 has produced a particularly impressive crop. The rivalry between major players is more fierce than ever, especially in the foldables market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launched this year but have fresh competition from the likes of the Google Pixel Fold, the Motorola Razr Plus, and the OnePlus Open. More traditional models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 line are also drawing admiring glances.
You won’t find any iPhone deals here, though. It’s not that we’re blinded by an Android bias — we love the iPhone 15 — it’s just that Apple never seems to offer discounts on the unlocked models of its flagship devices. Take it up with those guys.
Smartphone deals
- OnePlus 11 (128GB) for $549.99 ($150 off)
- OnePlus 11 (256GB) for $629.99 ($170 off)
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $229.99 ($70 off)
- Pixel 8 for $549 ($150 off)
- Pixel 8 Pro for $799 ($200 off)
- Pixel 7 Pro for $649 ($250 off)
- Pixel 7a for $374 ($125)
- Pixel Fold for $1,399 ($400 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for $699.99 ($300 off)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for $249.99 ($150 off)
Headphones and earbuds
Our sister site, SoundGuys, offers expert guidance on all things audio. Once you’ve decided what you’re looking for in the headphones department, it’ll be worth seeing if it’s on the list below. High-end cans can certainly be a shrewd investment if you have a regular commute or a noisy environment, but they can also easily cost you $400 or more. Black Friday is the best time of the year to catch them at a better rate, and plenty of 2023 releases are getting their first holiday discount. We’ve spit them out into headphones and earbuds lists for your consideration.
Headphones deals
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 ($80 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($72 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 for $261.99 ($86 off)
- Beats Solo 3 for $129 ($71 off)
- Sennheiser HD 599 for $129.95 ($120 off)
- Sennheiser HD 650 for $299.95 ($200 off)
- Sennheiser HD 600 for $309 ($141 off)
Earbuds deals
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for $29.99 ($30 off)
- Pixel Buds Pro for $119.99 ($80 off)
- Pixel Buds A for $59 ($40 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199 ($80 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 for $267.99 ($32 off)
- Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 ($50 off)
- Sennheiser CX Plus for $119.85 ($60 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t for $165.07 ($65 off)
Tablets and e-readers
The right tablet for you depends on your needs and your budget. If you’re looking for a basic device for streaming and casual gaming, the Amazon Fire range is an affordable choice. Creators will want to go high-end, perhaps even the latest Galaxy Tab S9 or iPad Pro. For bookworms, an e-reader like the Kindle Scribe is the perfect fit. Whichever bucket you fall into, your ideal tablet is probably a lot cheaper today than it has been all year.
Tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $409.99 ($270 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $149.99 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $645.89 ($254 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $418.88 ($31 off)
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 ($100 off)
- OnePlus Pad for $399.99 ($80 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for 149.99 ($80 off)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $239.99 ($100 off)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) for $499.99 ($99 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Wearables make excellent gifts because they’re devices that no one knows they need until they own one — then they find they can’t live without it. Whether you want to spend almost four figures on the Apple Watch Ultra or under $100 on a functional Amazfit, Black Friday will be the time to get it at a good price. Not to mention that a fitness-tracking smartwatch can be that extra bit of motivation you need to keep pounding the pavement through the winter months.
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95 ($60 off)
- Pixel Watch for $199 ($150 off)
- Pixel Watch 2 for $299.99 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $249 ($50 off)
- Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition for $894.95 ($205 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar for $799.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition for $699.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 945 for $319.99 ($180 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $149.99 ($180 off)
- Garmin Epix Gen 2 for $674.99 ($225 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7S Solar for $499.99 ($200 off)
- Amazfit GTS 4 Mini for $89.99 ($30 off)