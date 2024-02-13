Tudia Merge review: Colorful two-piece protection for your Pixel 8

The peace of mind that accompanies a single-piece flexible phone case is undeniable. Its ease of use, effortlessly sliding on and off your device, offers a worry-free experience. Yet, the additional advantages of a two-piece case, such as the Tudia Merge for the Pixel 8, are worth noting.

The Tudia Merge combines a flexible inner shell, adept at absorbing drops and shocks, with a robust outer shell resistant to scratches and dents. Even a collision with a door frame won’t trouble it. Considering its affordability at a mere $25, it’s one of the most cost-effective Pixel 8 cases on the market. It’s a difficult option to overlook.

Tudia boasts one of the most extensive color ranges available for a Pixel 8 case. With options including Lily Green, Forest Green, Indigo Blue, Smoky Pink, Hazel Gray, and black, the color possibilities are virtually limitless. Most of Tudia’s designs feature subtle variations between the color of the soft and hard shell. However, if you opt for either of the green options, you’ll receive a perfectly color-matched set.

Despite being a two-piece case, applying the Tudia Merge is straightforward. Simply flex the inner shell around your phone and then press on the hard back shell until it clicks and pops into place. Removing it may require a bit more effort, but that’s a small price to pay for enhanced protection.

Like many Pixel 8 cases, the Tudia Merge incorporates textured side panels to ensure a secure grip on the phone. Remarkably, it’s slimmer than many of our other recommendations, including the OtterBox Defender. The Tudia Merge’s slim design still supports wireless charging and is compatible with Google’s Quick Tap feature, allowing you to access functions like the flashlight or camera without removing the case.

Tudia takes great pride in the durability of its Merge case, which has been tested to withstand 26 drops from a height of 4 feet, surpassing military standards. Whether it slips from your pocket or falls from a backpack, there’s no need for concern.

