OtterBox Defender review: Bulky drop defence for your Pixel 8

Have you ever wondered how to keep your phone safe despite the countless times it slips from your grasp? As someone who uses their phone professionally, I’ve had my fair share of mishaps. Whether capturing photos or recording videos, my phone often takes a tumble, resulting in scuffed frames and cracked glass. That’s why Pixel 8 cases like the OtterBox Defender exist. Yes, it’s big and bulky, but it’s designed to shield your phone from virtually anything.

The Pixel 8‘s Gorilla Glass Victus face makes the phone tough, aesthetically pleasing, and reasonably fingerprint-resistant. However, it’s not invincible. This is where the OtterBox Defender’s three-piece construction comes into play. It features a two-piece, hard plastic inner shell that safeguards your phone from shocks and drops. This is further encased in a softer outer shell that absorbs impacts effectively. With this case, you can feel more at ease when your phone drops on a cement sidewalk or when it tumbles out of your pocket.

The OtterBox Defender may not be the most pocket-friendly option, but it compensates with a hefty belt clip. While it’s not the most discreet solution, it does free up pocket space. Plus, the belt clip doubles as a kickstand, allowing you to prop up your phone for video viewing on the go.

Unfortunately, as a case that puts protection first, the OtterBox Defender doesn’t offer many color options. You can choose between Baby Blue Jeans — the version we’re reviewing — or the classic black for a more subtle look. Priced at $65, it’s on the higher end of the spectrum, but it’s a worthy investment for your phone’s protection.