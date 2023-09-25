The Pixel 8 series has basically been launched by leakers

TL;DR A serial leaker has now posted screenshots of the official Pixel 8 Google Store pages.

The screenshots shed light on a few more features, such as full-resolution capture.

The screens also list extras you’ll get when buying a Pixel 8 handset.

We’ve seen a flood of Google Pixel 8 rumors and leaks this year, and several stories today alone. Now, it turns out that a prolific leaker isn’t giving up just yet, as screenshots of Google’s Pixel 8 product listings have been shared online.

Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska has posted a dozen screenshots showing the official Pixel 8 series Google Store product listings, and this leaves very little to the imagination. Check out the screens below (you can open the images in a new tab to get a closer look).

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro

The listings reveal a few more notable camera features, namely the overdue ability to shoot at full resolution (via manual controls), Real Tone for video, and a Video Boost feature. Google’s listing says the latter feature automatically adjusts color, graininess, lighting, and stabilization, adding that it can deliver improved detail and colors in low light. This seems broadly in line with the previously rumored Night Sight Video capability.

The listings otherwise mention several previously leaked camera features, such as the Best Take feature to swap out expressions in group shots, Audio Magic Eraser, and macro mode for the vanilla Pixel 8. This is in addition to a variety of previously leaked features such as the Tensor G3 chip, a 6.7-inch LTPO screen for the Pixel 8 Pro, and a 6.2-inch screen for the Pixel 8.

As for the designs, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a matte glass back while the standard Pixel 8 will pack a satin finish.

What extras are you getting with the Pixel 8? It’s also interesting to note that Google specifically says you’re getting “seven years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates.” This seems extremely ambiguous and we hope it indeed means seven years of OS updates and Feature Drops.

The listings also confirm some perks when you buy a Pixel 8 series phone, namely three months of YouTube Premium, six months of Fitbit Premium, and six months of Google One 2TB storage. Furthermore, Wojciechowska posted a screenshot revealing that those who pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2.

Either way, it seems like there’s very little left for Google to reveal on October 4. Even Pixel 8 series pricing has leaked this week, suggesting a price hike of sorts.

