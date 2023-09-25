Here's how much the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could cost

Google / YouTube

TL;DR Prices of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have leaked.

The standard model will likely be $100 more expensive than its predecessor.

Tipsters are divided over the price of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google has apparently slipped up and let out information about the Pixel 8 series prices. Over the weekend, frequent Android Authority contributor and tipster Kamila Wojciechowska posted a comparison table between the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 8 series on X, formerly Twitter. The image looks like it was lifted from Google’s promotional material for the upcoming Pixel 8 series. It even bears the Google logo and “Pixel for Business” branding, making it seem pretty official. The best part is the image reveals the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

There’s good news for those of you looking forward to the new Pro Pixel. If the leak is accurate, the Pixel 8 Pro will cost the same as its predecessors and come in at $899 with all its upgrades and improvements. This is presumable the price for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone.

Tipster Max Weinbach also claims to know the US pricing for the Pixel 8 series. However, his information is a bit different from Wojciechowska’s leak. Per Weinbach (via 9to5Google), the Pixel 8 Pro should cost $999. If so, we’re looking at a $100 price hike compared to the Pixel 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is also expected to see an increased price of $699, up from the $599 price of the Pixel 7. This would be for the base model with 8GB of RAM. Once again, you might be stuck with 128GB of base storage despite the price hike.

In the UK, the Pixel 8 is expected to cost £699 for the base model, while the Pixel 8 Pro could cost £999. This information comes from tipster and WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt.

Both phones are expected to launch in retail stores on October 12.

Pixel 8 series: More camera details revealed Other details revealed by the leak include details about the display, camera, and security features of the Pixel 8 series. As previously revealed, the back of the Pixel 8 should house a 50MP wide-angle camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide shooter capable of macro shots. A 10.5MP sensor is expected to handle selfies. Our exclusive camera leak from before revealed that the biggest change compared to the Pixel 7’s camera setup is the jump from the Isocell GN1 primary camera to the newer Isocell GN2 sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro also gets the same 50MP GN2 primary shooter in addition to a 48MP ultrawide camera and another 48MP 5x telephoto shooter. It was previously rumored that the Pixel 8 Pro would get a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor for its ultrawide camera, but this latest leak tells a different story. Meanwhile, the Pro flagship is also expected to share the same 10.5MP selfie shooter as its non-pro sibling.

What else? It looks like Google will once again use both face unlock and fingerprint unlock as methods of verification on the Pixel 8 series. We hope Google has improved upon the former given how frustrating the experience was on the Pixel 7 series.

Buyers should also get VPN by Google One at no extra cost with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which is unsurprising since the Pixel 7 series offered the same.

